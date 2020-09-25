Since the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, many big details are being revealed about the drugs connection of Bollywood. Many celebs have given their reaction to this matter. Now Raveena Tandon has spoken on the matter. Raveena Tandon tweeted, ‘There can be no drug supply without the blessings of the local authority. There are many big fish that got swept away without question. If journalists can reach suppliers through sting, then why can’t these authorities catch them. Celebs can be soft targets. ‘

Raveena further tweeted, ‘Suppliers meet outside schools, colleges, pubs. Do not spoil the lives of young people ‘.

Suppliers hang outcolleges / schools, pubs, restaurants, a drug syndicate, involving powerful authoritative entities (big guys on the take “(As in Bribes) who turn blind eye, let young lives get ruined.Uproot it from THIS core.Dont stop here , declare a full war against drugs Countrywide https://t.co/bg7yI2fHFm – Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 25, 2020

Earlier, Raveena said – punish users, dealers and suppliers

Raveena Tandon tweeted a few days ago, wrote, ‘The time has come to clean up. thank you very much. Youth will be up and coming. Start from here, make sure, and then check all the sectors. Remove it from the root and finish it. Punish all users, dealers and suppliers. Also teach a lesson to the big people who are ruining people by closing their eyes. ‘

Was not part of any camp nor ever slept with a hero to get a role

Raveena Tandon said in an interview a few days ago, ‘I had no godfather, I was not part of any camp and no hero used to promote me. I did not sleep with any hero nor did I have any affair with any hero. I did not follow the instructions of any hero that I laugh when they want, when I ask to sit, I should sit. The gang of heroes, their girlfriends and journalists used to plot together. Hero used to get heroines replaced for his girlfriend and journalists used to write wrong things about me.

Talking about Raveena’s upcoming projects, she will be seen alongside Kannada superstars Yash, Srinidhi and Sanjay Dutt in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The film will be released on October 23.