After the drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there is a lot of discussion on the trend of increasing drugs in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut has been commenting on this issue. Recently, he has talked a lot about it and said that big names of Bollywood are involved in drug abuse and 99% of people take drugs. Raveena Tandon has given a strong statement on Kangana’s statement.

In fact, famous lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani had questioned the silence of the film industry over Kangana’s statement that 99% Bollywood was a drug addict. On this, Raveena Tandon wrote on social media, ‘99% judges, politicians, babus, officers, policemen are corrupt all over the world. This statement does not apply to everyone. People are very intelligent. They can differentiate between good and bad. Some bad people cannot spoil the whole world. Similarly, there are good and some bad people in our industry as well.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also expressed surprise that no one is opposing Kangana’s statement. He wrote, ‘Although I am a part of the same industry as you, but I am just as amazed as you … and because of their silence, they will be called rapists, killers, mafia and what not.’

Let me tell you that earlier also Kangana had alleged that some big names of the film industry are surrounded in drug abuse. She shared her own experiences saying that when she was a minor, her mentor used to give her drugs so that she could not complain to the police. He said that after being successful he saw the shocking world of drugs at film industry parties.