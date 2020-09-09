Raveena said- faith in law
Earlier in another tweet, Raveena wrote without name, ‘I hate what happened. I hate what I have been I believe in the law. I think there will be justice. Whatever is true, I am with him. I refuse to take any political side or be part of any PR campaign. ‘
Drugs ruin the entire generation
At the same time, after the drug link came out in Sushant case, Raveena tweeted, ‘Drugs ruin the entire generation. It needs to be removed from the root. Bollywood, don’t stop at Sandalwood. Take it out from colleges, parties, politics, hotels, everywhere. Authorities are waking up with Sushant’s case.
.
Leave a Reply