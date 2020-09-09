Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has expressed her opinion on Twitter in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Raveena, seeking justice for Sushant, questioned the possible political vendetta behind the investigation. Raveena tweeted, ‘Break, fall, grieving. Whatever is happening. Two women, two sides, are they being used as pawns to weed out dirty political vendetta? Murder, nepotism, suicide, family grief, mental health, mafia, vengeance, policemen, journalism, politics, drugs, films. #JusticeForSSR should not be weak. ‘

Raveena said- faith in law

Earlier in another tweet, Raveena wrote without name, ‘I hate what happened. I hate what I have been I believe in the law. I think there will be justice. Whatever is true, I am with him. I refuse to take any political side or be part of any PR campaign. ‘

Drugs ruin the entire generation

At the same time, after the drug link came out in Sushant case, Raveena tweeted, ‘Drugs ruin the entire generation. It needs to be removed from the root. Bollywood, don’t stop at Sandalwood. Take it out from colleges, parties, politics, hotels, everywhere. Authorities are waking up with Sushant’s case.