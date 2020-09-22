A social media post by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is becoming increasingly viral. In this, he has demanded punishment for those who take drugs, supply and are dealers in the Bollywood industry. Explain that the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs case in the Bollywood industry. Raveena Tandon tweeted, ‘The time has come to clean up. thank you very much. Youth will be up and coming. Start from here, make sure, and then check all the sectors. Remove it from the root and finish it. Punish all users, dealers and suppliers. Also teach a lesson to the big people who are ruining people by closing their eyes. ‘

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, will have to remain in jail till October 6. The special NDPS court has extended the judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty till 6 October. Riya Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody till September 22 after the arrest of NCB. He is lodged in Byculla Jail in Mumbai. Please tell that the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty has been rejected from the court twice.

Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 from Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the drugs connection after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. If Riya Chakraborty is found guilty in this case, she can be sentenced to up to 10 years. Apart from this, Riya Chakraborty has taken the names of several Bollywood A-listers in the drugs case, which NCB will soon send an inquiry.