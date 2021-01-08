The event, which was to be held on Saturday January 9 in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine) in support of one of the alleged organizers of the Lieuron New Year’s rave party, is canceled, reports Friday France Bleu Armorique. The young man was indicted on January 4 and remanded in custody.

>> Rave party in Ille-et-Vilaine: three other organizers allegedly indicted.

More than a thousand people were expected after a call launched on social networks to support the 22-year-old Breton, considered by the Rennes prosecutor’s office as one of the organizers of the rave. This demonstration had been banned by the Prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine and very important security means were planned.

In a statement, the organizers of the rally explain having canceled the demonstration due to “threats of penal and financial sanctions from the Prefecture”. “Too many of our comrades or children are behind bars or are drowning in fines for dancing or demonstrating”, they add.

The support committee for the various people arrested or indicted in this case call, moreover, to demonstrate on January 16, in Paris, as part of a rally for the right to culture.