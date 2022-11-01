Rave party in Modena, 14 complaints and kidnappings for 150 thousand euros after the peaceful eviction: also 25 Dutch people identified

Completed late yesterday evening, the documents relating to the seizure of the audio system used in the warehouse in via Marino, in Modena. During the operations to secure the area affected by the illegal gathering, 14 trucks with musical instruments, mixers and speakers used by the ravers were identified, intercepted along the exodus route and escorted to the Police Headquarters.

The seizure has covered over 100 pieces for an estimated value of at least 150,000 euros. Fourteen organizers denounced, they are young people from various regions of Italy and a Dutch citizen.

The activity was carried out within the framework of the public order system prepared by the Questore, in place since the morning, with maximum coordination between the activities of intelligence of the Digos and the investigative ones of the Flying Squad whose patrols were deployed on the territory at medium range.

During the outflow, in the evening, 25 Dutch ravers were also identified who were removed by the Traffic Police, after a check at Campogallianowhere they intended to stop with their 6 campers.

Rave party in Modena, Bonaccini: “Thanks to all those who worked on a positive solution”

Sensational on the left. The real news, in fact, is that the president ofEmilia Romagnaexponent of Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, thanks “all those who worked on a positive solution that made it possible to return to a normal situation with respect to an event organized illegally and in an unusable warehouse, a space, therefore, that could not be used in any way”, on the contrary of those in his party who have criticized the government. “The prefect, the commissioner, the mayor of Modena – he continues – as well as obviously the Minister of the Interior, with whom I have been in contact during these hours. The prosecutor, and obviously thanks to all the police forces, the local police, to the firefighters, the 118 service and the civil protection system “.

“It should be emphasized that this took place in an orderly manner and without any violence – he added – There remains regret for the severe inconvenience created in recent days, especially with respect to traffic, with repercussions on residents and economic activities. All the more reason – he concluded – it is a duty that legality be restored whenever the rules are violated “.

Rave in Modena, Bonaccini: “New rules? They seem a bit exaggerated”

Bonaccini himself then commented on the anti-rave decree “a bit exaggerated”. “I didn’t have time to read it, I’ll read it in detail. It seems to me there are some things a bit exaggerated”, he said at an event dedicated to chocolate taking place today in Modena. “I will be able to comment on it, as I always do, not on the titles or the feelings, but on the concreteness. I have the impression that we wanted, as the first act of the government, to put a point, how to say, that speaks beyond the measure”. “I am used to thinking about things done, it seems to me that there is some form of exaggeration”, he then added, explaining that he had read “comments, even from people who are not really center-right, who say to evaluate well because perhaps it will be interpreted a little better than how it was written “.

