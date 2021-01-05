The man indicted and imprisoned Monday January 4 as part of the investigation into the rave party held on December 31 in Lieuron, in Ille-et-Vilaine, is not one of the organizers of the party, according to the lawyer of the suspect Me Rémi Cassette. “has never admitted in police custody to be one of the organizers of this evening. He only gave a hand”, he explains to France Bleu Armorique.

The 22-year-old Breton youngster, arrested on Saturday afternoon in Iffendic (Ille-et-Vilaine) was indicted Monday evening for organizing this evening without declaration, endangering others, but also degradation and aid to the ‘Drug abuse. The Rennes public prosecutor Philippe Astruc said at a press conference that this indictment was justified by the seizure of sound equipment during the arrest of the young man, but also by the thousand SMS found in his cell phone for indicate the location of the free party. The prosecutor presents the individual as “one of the organizers of the evening, but probably not the only one”.

>> Covid-19: after the rave party in Lieuron, the ARS of Brittany has no illusions about compliance with health recommendations.

According to Me Rémi Cassette, his client “is in contact with the organizers of this type of event”. He acknowledges having sent messages to participants on the evening of the event. But “he has the impression of being at the center of a gigantic scheme”, says the lawyer. “He is made responsible for 2,500 people who have chosen to party during this period of confinement.” “There are regular rave parties. To my knowledge, there is no provisional detention for the organizers”, adds Rémi Cassette.