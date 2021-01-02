Seven people are in police custody, after the rave party which took place from Thursday, December 31, 2020 to Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine), the Rennes prosecutor’s office said on Saturday afternoon in a press release. . Among them, two 22-year-olds arrested in a town of Ille-et-Vilaine after a large gendarmerie operation. They are suspected of being part of the organizers, and have no criminal record.

A search led to the seizure of a sum of money “appearing”, according to the prosecution, “result from sharing the cash register for this event” which turned out to be paying, as well as narcotics. Three participants are also in custody for infringements of the legislation on narcotics, and two people are in police custody because they were in possession of sound broadcasting equipment (a mixer and a generator).

An investigation was opened for “illegal organization of a festive gathering of a musical nature”, “endangering the life of others”, “willful violence against persons holding public authority”, “degradation of the property of others in a meeting “or even” concealed work “,” unlawful holding of a drinking establishment “and” infringements of the legislation on narcotics and in particular the facilitation of use “.

“The action of the State made it possible to put an end without violence to an illicit festival which greatly disturbs public order and to conduct a judicial investigation to avoid any impunity. The real authority of the State lies in this demanding balance“, explained Philippe Astruc the public prosecutor of Rennes.

In addition, the gendarmes established 1,225 “Covid offenses” (masks, assembly and curfew) and 420 various offenses including 225 related to narcotics, specified in a tweet the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin.