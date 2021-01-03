The custody of an alleged organizer of the rave-party which took place from Thursday, December 31, 2020 to Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine), has been extended to the evening of Sunday, January 3, indicates the Rennes prosecutor’s office in a press release. The 22-year-old will be referred Monday, January 4 to the prosecution.

This man indicates that he was a simple participant, but his words are “contradicted by the telephone elements with the sending to more than 1,000 people of the exact location of the rave-party on Thursday, December 31 at the end of the afternoon.”

The investigation allows to say that he is not the only organizer, specifies the prosecution. In order to identify them, judicial information will be opened Monday with an investigating judge. The latter will have “furthermore, the mission of identifying the perpetrators of the willful violence to which the gendarmes were victims as well as the perpetrators of the destruction by fire of one of their vehicles.”

Another 22-year-old, who was also suspected of being an organizer, has been released and will be prosecuted for drug use. In addition, the other six people in police custody were released. Three will be prosecuted for the use of narcotics and one for concealment of the theft of a gendarmerie briefcase located in the burned-out vehicle and carrying a category D weapon (a cutter).

An investigation had been opened for “illegal organization of a festive gathering of a musical nature”, “endangering the life of others”, “willful violence against persons holding public authority”, “degradation of the property of others in a meeting “or” hidden work “,” unlawful holding of a drinking establishment “and” infringements of the legislation on narcotics and in particular the facilitation of use “. The rave party brought together up to 2,500 people.