A proper execution. It looked like an accident, but the death of Fabio Ravasio, the 52-year-old hit by a car last August 9th in Parabiago, in the Milan area, took a completely different turn. It was a murder. “A crime of exceptional gravity,” investigators now say.

The minutes

The murder, in fact, would have been planned for about three months. A detail, this, now written down in black and white by one of the suspects questioned by the magistrates and the carabinieri who have shed light on a story that resembles the script of a thriller. The one who told everything and how Adilma Pereira Carniero, 49 years old, the victim’s partner, had planned the murder was one of the five who ended up in handcuffs together with the woman. She told the police that she had contacted him some time before to explain her idea of ​​killing her partner, with whom she continued to live despite the end of their relationship. “She had personally told me that she could no longer stand her husband,” her accomplice, who was later assigned to act as a “lookout” with another, explained to the investigators, “and that therefore she wanted to kill him. On that occasion, Adilma told me that she was also aiming to take possession of Ravasio’s assets. She asked me to collaborate.” The woman “proposed” to him and the others, in exchange for their participation, to give “an apartment each in a farmhouse located in Parabiago”.

The planning of the crime

The planning of the crime, for which six people – in addition to her, the woman’s friends and one of her nine children – were stopped by the Carabinieri, would have continued with “two other operational meetings”, during which one of the suspects would have also carried out an inspection of the road. “We had also discussed the means to be used to carry out the false investment”. The Busto Arsizio prosecutor Ciro Vittorio Caramore observes in the arrest warrant that this is a “crime of exceptional gravity”, underlining that “the absolute (in some ways incredible) ease and unscrupulousness demonstrated by the suspects in committing the crime constitutes clear and tangible evidence of their dangerousness”.

The accident

The black car he was travelling on the border between Parabiago and Casorezzo just as Ravasio was arriving in the opposite direction on his mountain bikeknown in the village also for his passion for cycling and tennis, moved onto his lane and hit him head-on. A very strong impact for which he fell violently to the ground. He was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later. The car, some witnesses explained, also hit the guard rail damaging the bodywork and the lights. From the images, the carabinieri have ascertained that the license plate of the car with which the man was hit had been counterfeited. They then checked the license plates associated with the black car and discovered that it was registered to a person who knew Ravasio. From here, the investigation into the man’s network of acquaintances began and the public prosecutor, who coordinated the Carabinieri of the Legnano company, found “relevant elements” to demonstrate that the death of the fifty-two-year-old was not due to a road accident but to a collision made on purpose by the driver of the car. In short, it was a real “execution”. Some people defined as “of investigative importance” were called to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Busto Arsizio and last night they confessed, explaining the plan. A «broad confession» on how the plan, set up with a “patrimonial purpose”, that is, to inherit, was first conceived, then organized and finally implemented. They precisely described their responsibilities and those of the others, indicating the role that each one had and also the “patrimonial purpose” and indicated where to find the car that was hidden in the garage of one of them. The six arrested were taken to prison in Busto Arsizio where they are now at the disposal of the judicial authorities.