Ravanusa tragedy, among the missing a pregnant woman in the ninth month

There is no stop digging through the rubble caused by the tremendous explosion due to a gas leak that destroyed entire houses in Ravanusa in the province of Agrigento, causing the death of 3 people, while others six are still missing. It was just past 8.40pm on a Saturday evening. In a four-story building, life went on normally, then there tremendous explosionand, the roar and the darkness. On the first floor – reads the Messenger – Rosa Carmina managed to save herself: “I had recently returned home. Suddenly the light went out, the roof and the floor collapsed and I was trapped. Later I heard of the voices: they were the firefighters, they set me free “. To the second the sister-in-law Giuseppa Montana, the other survivor. In the third, the largest group: Enza Zagarrio (69 years old, dead), her husband Angelo Carmina, missing. There were also his son Giuseppe who together with his wife, Selene Pagliarello, pregnant in the ninth month, she had come to visit her parents. Witnesses say the woman was going out: “I’m already in the elevator” he had told his friends on his cell phone. She didn’t have time to leave, she and her husband are missing.

Selene – continues the Messenger – was preparing to live one of the most important weeks of her life: the son is due to be born on Wednesday who is waiting Friday will be his birthday because she was born on December 17, 91. In the spring of this year Selene was married to Giuseppe Carmina and the expectation of the child was the best gift. “With Selene and Giuseppe – explain the acquaintances of the couple – fate was particularly cruel. They did not live here, they just came to greet his parents. And they were leaving, Selene was going out, if he had done it a few tens of minutes before. her fate would change, now they wouldn’t be looking for her in the rubble. “

READ ALSO

Pensions, check increases from January: we reveal how much. THE FIGURES

David Rossi, serious facts emerged. Pm under scrutiny. Santanchè: “I called but …”