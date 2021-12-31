Ravanusa, Italgas leaders investigated for the explosion of 11 December

The regional and national leaders of Italgas have been registered in the register of suspects for the Ravanusa tragedy, where four buildings were razed to the ground by an explosion, killing nine people, including a woman in the ninth month of pregnancy. There were ten warranties notified by the carabinieri for culpable disaster and multiple manslaughter, as part of the investigation into the collapses that took place on 11 December last.

According to the chief prosecutor of Agrigento, Luigi Patronaggio, it is a necessary act to carry out an unrepeatable assessment next Tuesday in the place of the tragedy, as confirmed by Italgas. “The company, in taking note of these measures, confirms the maximum collaboration in the course of the next activities to support the investigators, as it has done from the beginning”, Italgas Reti said in a note.

On 4 January, excavations will begin under the remains of the collapsed buildings in via Trilussa to assess the conditions of the methane network and verify if any malfunctions are attributable to the lack of maintenance.

The tragedy that had been preceded by numerous reports in the last year: already nine months ago several residents of buildings located a few tens of meters from the area of ​​the explosion had reported a strong smell of gas to the authorities.

In 2014 Italgas itself, at the time a commissioner, was subjected to a prevention procedure in which “serious” risk situations emerged in the Agrigento area. Situations that, the company specified, “have been remedied where necessary” and did not concern the Ravanusa network.