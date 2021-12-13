Four other bodies found in the rubble of the Ravanusa explosion: two more missing are still sought. The death toll

Ravanusa explosion, the Fire Brigade found 4 other bodies during the night. The toll has thus risen to seven dead and only two survivors. Two other missing persons are still being sought. Unfortunately, the hopes of finding them still alive are fading as the hours go by.

According to the news reported and the opinion of the Civil Protection, it would seem that the drama occurred due to one gas leak from city ducts, perhaps following a landslide caused by a landslide or bad weather. Gas that would then be channeled underground creating a huge one methane bag. A bomb that probably went off as soon as the residents got it used the elevator. The blast caused four homes to collapse and damaged three more.

Those who witnessed the scene described it as if it were a plane crashed on your home.

The victims of the Ravanusa explosion

Immediately after the explosion, the first three victims were recorded: Enza Zagarrio, Pietro Carmina and Calogera Gioachina Minacori. While two women managed to survive: Rosa Carmina and Giuseppina Montana.

Among those under the rubble, even a young couple, Selene Pagliarello and Giuseppe Carmina. They recently got married and she is nine months pregnant. In the last photos they smile, then a sudden tragedy that broke all their dreams. The two had gone to visit their parents, before spending a carefree Saturday evening. Giuseppe’s parents, mother Enza, one of the victims and father Angelo Carmina, still under the rubble.

Among others missing under the rubble are Pietro’s wife, Carmela Sciabetta, another 88-year-old man who is always called Giuseppe Carmina and Gioachina’s husband, Calogero Carmina.

Firefighters found four bodies tonight, but they haven’t been yet made known the identity of the victims. Rescuers are working to search for the last two missing.

News being updated.