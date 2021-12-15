The toll from the Ravanusa explosion has risen to nine victims and two survivors. The Fire Brigade found the bodies of the two missing

Found the bodies of the two missing peopleRavanusa explosion, the toll has risen to nine dead and two survivors. Calogero Carmina and his son Giuseppe Carmina were found in the garage of the four-story building devastated by the tragedy.

Four houses were completely destroyed and four others that reported very serious damage. The violent explosion, unexpected and still seeking explanation, destroyed the life of an entire family. The first two women, Rosa Carmina And Giuseppina Montana were extracted from the rubble still alive by the fire brigade, the same evening of the explosion.

Rescuers worked tirelessly, hoping to find everyone still alive. Unfortunately the rest of the victims did not make it. The first two corpses found are those of Maria Crescenza Zagarrio And Pietro Carmina. After long hours of work, the Fire Brigade, thanks to the help of Labrador Luna, also found the bodies of the newlyweds, Selene Pagliarello And Giuseppe Carmina. She is a 9 months pregnant nurse and he is a well known worker. They had gone to greet the man’s parents before going out to dinner with friends. Along with their lifeless bodies, even that of their father Angelo Carmina, from Carmela Sciabetta and of Gioachina Calogera Minacori, the wife and mother of the two missing.

The municipality of Agrigento proclaimed city ​​mourning for today, Wednesday 12 December. All the lights will be turned off and the flags of the municipal public buildings will be displayed at half mast. At 12 noon, a minute of silence to remember the victims of this unforgettable tragedy.

Pope francesco he sent a telegram to the relatives of the dead, to cling to their pain in the name of the entire population.

Law enforcement officers have opened an investigation file for disaster and manslaughter.