Genoa – The Ravano Tournament on the third day it could easily have changed its logo, exposing the five colored circles symbol of the Olympics. Yes, because in the Jean Nouvel Pavilion, from morning to late afternoon, hundreds of children had fun practicing six different sports. If football, volleyball, basketball and athletics were already present in the first two days of the event, rugby (present in 2009) and fencing, one of the latest arrivals, made their debut yesterday.

«The fact that a good 25% of children who know the oval ball here at Ravano then remain in this world is a significant figure», proudly states the manager Paolo Ricchebono. Sport that fascinates more and more schoolchildren, as confirmed by Greta Manuzzo of San Giovanni Battisti. «After trying it at school – she says – I understood that it would be my discipline because I enjoyed it, as I never had while playing something. Fear? Not even a bit. In fact, I don’t see the moment to be able to tackle the opponents».

Fencing is decidedly quieter. Silence reigns on the platform (or almost) interrupted only for the joy of a successful hit. The president of the Ligurian Committee Giovanni Falcini underlines: «For our movement it is a precious showcase and this year’s numbers are increasing throughout Liguria. An important signal.” Among the athletes who are still trying their hand on the platform, even after the competition is over, is Giulia Assobrio of De Scalzi A. «I tried all the sports, but when I got to know fencing the spark struck. I already liked being able to use the sword, plus I can hit opponents. I’d say it’s the best (smiles)».

But just pass next to one of the five fields set up to be enraptured by the joy of the little protagonists. The brothers Ivan and Liam La Fauci, returning from two knockouts in football, have not lost their smile. «But we can say that we didn’t have so much fun, even if being able to take the field with all this crowd is exceptional».

There are those who, on the other hand, are in the mood for grievances. Francesco Luise, Mazzini’s basketball player, explains in a nutshell: «Nice experience, but our opponents beat us and now I have to go back to school. It could have been better.”

The volleyball player Margherita Puppo smiles before her debut of Ravasco A: «We’ll try to take advantage of my height to win» he admits smiling, while before running the relay Gaia Ghiglione and Alice Biglieni explain: «We chose athletics because it’s easier for us». Their partner Anita Pirrello bursts in with an annoyed face, given that she practices athletics at Cus Genova. “If anything, this is the most beautiful sport,” she points out.

TABLES

WOMEN’S SOCCER (play on Tuesday)

Germanic School-Vernazza 2-1. Goals: Bertani 2, Gimelli. Germanic School: Stellardo, Nervi, Heinle, Bottino, Gavotti, Fazzari, Dagnino, Bodrato, Pelella, Bertani, Jupner, Follesa. Vernazza: Gimelli, Gora, Cucchia, Fiandaca, Giorgi, Lutzu, Manfredi, Mari, Merlo, Poggi, Testa.

Gotthard-Villa Rosa B 3-0. Goals: Tassistro 3. San Gottardo: Buccafurno, Cocchella, Masiello, Franconeri, Tassistro, Sotero C. Sotero F., Montecchiesi, Marsi, Portolesi, Stalatile, El Khalloufi. Villa Rosa B: Orofino G., Orofino M., Violante, Roblez, Montersino, Ricciardi S., Ricciardi P., Sgroy, Pira.

Brignole Sale C-Vernazza 1-1. Goals: Sommariva, Gimelli. Brignole Sale: Pescino, Raiteri, Fisher, Fiore, Galliano, Lastella, Sommariva, Vignaga.

Deledda-Villa Rosa B 3-0. Goals: Serra 2, Rossi. Deledda: Gottlieb, Costa, Guglielmi, Musso, Patrone, Pepè, Rahman, Rossi, Serra, Vanore.

Brignole Sale A-Don Agostino Roscelli 2-0. Goals: Remember 2. Brignole Sale A: Pardoi, Casagrande, Catalano, Ghidelli, Nappi, Pitto, Poggi, Quistelli, Ricci, Remember, Sciarri, Macelloni. Don Roscelli: Navarra, Saracco, Carpaneto, Cinquegrana, Colò, Fasciolo, Rocca, Bottero, Gaggero, Rivetti, Peposhi, Busi.

Brignole Sale BN.S. Del Monte 1-0. Network: Sommariva. Brignole Sale B: Procolo, Albarracin, Cavallo, Monterossi, O’Brien, Olivieri, Reno, Sieti, Sommariva, Torri, Valdambrini. NS Del Monte: Baghino, Calcagno, Cervetto, Coda, Mascellani, Multari, Vitelli, Barresi, Cassissa, Delucchi, Mellerio.

Don Agostino Roscelli-Marcelline 2-0. Goals: Fasciolo, Rocca. Marcelline: Scuzzarello, Mantovani, Peri, Oneto, Witmann, Ivaldi, Boero, Schaffino, Sirito, Scavetta, Costa, Cademartori.

NS Del Monte-S. Dorothy A 3-0. Goals: Multari 2, Delucchi. S.Dorotea: Ientile, Garoscio, Saad, Bianchi, Puppo, Di Dio, Angiati, Manzi, Carlini, Marquis.

Brignole Sale A-Marcelline 2-2. Goals: Casagrande, Quistelli, Mantovani, Schiaffino.

Brignole Sale BS.Dorotea A 3-0. Goals: Sommariva 2, Olivieri.

MEN’S SOCCER (play on Tuesday)

Embriaco B-Ferrero D 0-5. Goals: Soriente 3, Vergara 2. EmbriacoB: Ricci, Carrea, Cascio, Bouchouareb, Decani, Sean, Pyhyda, Gazi, Di Rosa, Grassano. Ferrero Q: Vergara, Soriente, Kollcaku, Sabor, Martinez, Torres, Belkard, Djerri.

Calasanz B-Convitto Colombo C 1-4. Goals: Cheikh 2, Biagini 2, Anfossi. Calasanzio B: Gulli, Anfossi, Antonini, Bianchi, Ferruzzi, Minetto, Saettone E., Saettone F., Scrofano. C. Colombo C: Cheikh, Endara, Jahib, Rhman, Hoda S., Piazza, Marino, Hoda I., Picone, Biagini, Lamkhayar, Guelfi.

S. Maria Immacolata C-German School B 0-4. Goals: Beltratti 3, Girard. SM Immaculate C: Biasotti, Mazzi, Bertacchi, Cea, Macera, De Luca, Oreste, Bera, Orchard, Tomelleri F., Tomelleri T., Lanza. German School B: Bottino, Ferrari, Girard, James, Perdomi, Defmoide, Bozzo, Beltratti.

Montanella Evasio A-Pope John XXIII A 0-5. Goals: Cevasco 3, Buerrero, Garzon. Pope John XXIII To: Parodi, Buerrero, Figaroli, Cevasco, Delle Mutti, Suffinane, Machuda, Garzon, Pietronave, Bouzgar, Nascimbeni, Ponce.

Ferrero D-Villa Rosa A 1-1. Goals: Vergara, Rossi. Villa Rosa A: Traverso, Brizzi En., Rosi, Olvieri, Brizzi Ed., Della Fortuna, Zonza, Braga, Dellepiane, Gems.

Convitto Colombo C-Solari D 2-0. Goals: Rahman 2. Solari D: Crovetto, Buzio, D’Alcamo, De Filippi, Carozzi, Piga, Grigis, Karzazi, Romaso, Collaku.

Germanic School B-Vernazza 6-0. Goals: Girard 2, Bozzo 2, Beltratti 2. Vernazza: Segantini, Bottoni, Bavassi, Graziosi, Manzitti, Palombo, Praticò, Roccatagliata, Toscnao, Tulumello.

Don Agostino Roscelli B-Pope John XXIII A 0-0.

Embriaco B-Villa Rosa A 1-3 Goals: Zonza 2, Decani, Rosi.

Calasanz B-Solari D 0-1. Network: D’Alcamo.

S. Maria Immacolata C-Vernazza 4-1. Goals: De Lua 2, Oreste 2, Tulumello.

MEN’S SOCCER (Yesterday)

From Passano B-Mameli 3-0. Goals: Casazza 2, Parisoli. From Passano B: Marra, Parissoli, Casazza, De Jesus, Puesca, Di Vece, Aponte, Nouri, Jara, Senno. Mameli: Boiasrsky, La Fauci G., Palitta, Belomo, Poggi, Torre, Piazzas, D’Alì, Balistreri, Piana, Lombardo, Sicuglia.

A-Solari sheet C 3-0. Goals: Macca 2, Palma. Sheet A: Mohammad, Bellinazzi, Palma, Macca, Lezaj Proietto, Gavano, Molla. Solari C: Schavi, Rinaldi, La Fauci I., La Fauci L., Vacca, D’Antona, Palumbo, Ceppi, Coccetti, Spanish.

Mameli-Spinola B 2-1. Goals: Torre, Piana, Donnina. Spinola B: Gandolfo, Carle, Donnina, Chiapperini, Cappelin, Rebora, Dominic, Monello, Garrica.

Solari C-The International B 0-8. Goals: Grez 5, Criscito 2, Fassone. The International B: Guetta, Passadore, Rossi, Grez, Fassone, Molteni, Criscito, Longo, Jimenez, Ducci.

From Passano B-Spinola B 2-0-. Goals: Casazza, Di Vece.

Sheet A-The International B 0-6. Goals: Grez 2, Criscito 2, Passadore, Jimenez.