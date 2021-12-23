There Juventus he closed the year and the first round with one victory against the Cagliari , guest at the Allianz Stadium and defeated 2-0 thanks to goals from Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi. The bianconeri have shortened the ranking , moving to four points from Atalanta in fourth place, and with u in front n January that will put Allegri’s team in front of many direct clashes: Naples, Rome, Milan, and even the Super Cup against Inter, are some of the matches that await the Old Lady in a new year that will begin immediately putting the team to the test.

A first round that saw Juventus juggle highs and lows that led them to have a big delay in the standings, which the team is slowly trying to fix. On the moment of the bianconeri and their start to the season he spoke in an interview with Sky Sport microphones Fabrizio Radishes , former player and striker of the Old Lady, who analyzed the team, and its performance, in addition to the ideas of Massimiliano Allegri.

“I don’t think this is Juventus who want Allegri. Slowly sta trying to improve, but there it is still a lot work to do. Unfortunately, there are still some amnesia, especially on a defensive level; not so much as regards the back department, but as regards the defensive phase of the team. Furthermore, he struggles to enter the penalty area and is not very fast in the ball turn. These things need to be improved in January because when Juventus will face the big teams they will have to be ready. It is true that he will find three key players for this one like Chiellini, Dybala and Chiesa. I also believe that there we will see the real strength of this team because they will have time to work and improve from all points of view. We’ll see if it will be competitive to be able to fight for fourth place. “