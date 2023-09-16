The night did not start in the best way for the wave of fans who gathered at the Espacio Nueva Condomina to enjoy Rauw Alejandro’s concert. The large waterspout that he unleashed on Friday afternoon in Murcia made queuing at the doors of the venue where the show was going to take place a little harder than they expected. Young people with water up to their ankles, umbrellas and raincoats was the image that could be seen around the Enrique Roca, an image that is far from what was expected in the run-up to an event of such caliber. In fact, due to inclement weather, the show, which was scheduled for 9 p.m., had to be delayed two hours.

However, not even the strong storm managed to dampen the desire of the Puerto Rican fans to enjoy their favorite artist live. Despite the rumors that began to spread among the attendees that the concert was going to be cancelled, Rauw Alejandro himself confirmed through his Instagram account that it was going to happen, which gave them the strength to stoically endure the storm. .

See also The good weather in the Region of Murcia provides a respite to the hotel industry on the coast Related News



And it seems that the wait and getting soaked to the skin was worth it. The artist offered a high-level ‘show’, to which his fans are already accustomed, with a spectacular staging and impeccable dances and costumes. Even while he was performing ‘Punto 40’, fireworks lit up the sky of Murcia. This was Rauw Alejandro’s last concert in our country, after touring with his ‘Saturno World Tour’ several cities spread throughout Spain, such as Valencia, Madrid or Barcelona, ​​and the artist wanted to close the stage in style.

A moving gesture



Without a doubt, one of the most special moments of the night was when the singer invited Zaida, “his friend from Murcia”, to come on stage to sing ‘Beso’ with her. This young cancer patient, who moved in a wheelchair, came to the concert to enjoy the show and was rewarded with a night that she will not easily forget.

‘Beso’ is precisely a very special song for the singer, since it is part of the EP he released with Rosalía, his ex-partner. “Big applause for Zaida,” the Puerto Rican asked the audience, who did not hesitate to satisfy his request. Attendees celebrated the emotional moment and many recorded it with their cell phones with the intention of preserving it for posterity.