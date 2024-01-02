What happened? Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía They left more than one saddened after reporting that they had made the decision to separate. The couple, who had been together for about 4 years, had just gotten engaged in 2023; However, they left many questions about the reason for their breakup. There was even a strong rumor that the Puerto Rican had been unfaithful to the Spanish woman. The 'Diluvio' singer came forward to give details of his relationship with his ex-fiancée.

What did Rauw Alejandro say about Rosalía?

In interview with Chente Ydrach For his YouTube channel, Rauw pointed out that the couple's fans always saw how the treatment between them was. For the urban singer, his relationship with Rosalía was positive and non-toxic.

“People were able to see our relationship, it was a very positive relationship, not toxic at all. It was very nice, you understand? Let them turn the other way, well, we were also born men, we have a bad reputation”said.

Was Rauw Alejandro unfaithful to Rosalía?

Despite the news in the press and rumors among fans, Raul He confirmed that he has not been unfaithful to Rosalía.

“It doesn't matter if people saw what (Rosalía) said, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if a news story came out saying if you did this or that, they already put the stigma on you. But people said: 'We don't believe you, it doesn't matter if she has come out to speak, she is just defending you, that she is fond of him, but he was unfaithful to you.' I mean… what else do you want us to tell you?” he emphasized. And he continued: “We are telling them that it was not like that, believe what you want.”