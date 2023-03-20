rauw alejandro He is going through one of the best moments of his career, since his musical themes became great successes that manage to summon thousands of people to his concerts. Along the same lines, fans do everything to have a photo or video of him. However, not everything is as pleasant as it seems, because a few days ago, a follower threw a cell phone at the singer, which unfortunately fell on his head and he showed the consequences that the act left.

rauw alejandro He recorded a small clip in which the affected area is completely red, a product of the mobile phone that hit him while he sang on stage. Likewise, the artist made a small reflection on what happened.

“What is the reason for throwing things on stage? The entire dance troupe is there, and me with all the good energy, to give you the best show. They can cause a nasty accident. I ask for more calm for all the fans and more consideration, ”she wrote on her social networks.

How did Rauw react when the cell phone was thrown at him?

the couple of rosalia he could not hide his annoyance at the blow and threw the cell phone on the floor. However, she did not stop her show and continued to perform one of his songs. This unleashed everyone’s astonishment.

Later, he returned to reply on his Instagram account and thanked all the people for attending his concert. “To all those mamacitas in Boston who broke the night, I love you… Thanks for the love (love)”.

The event occurred in the TD Garden, United States. It should be noted that the singer is currently doing his tour “Saturno World Tour” in different parts of the world.