United States.- Last weekend rauw alejandro He presented his Saturn world tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, at which time he met his fans without knowing what would happen next.

In the middle of his concert, the 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer received a tremendous blow to the head that left a mark on him that he did not hesitate to show through his social networks, making a statement about it.

We invite you to read:

It turns out that a fan of Rauw Alejandro present at his concert he threw him with his cell phoneending up hitting him on the head and with a mark, the subject of which the singer spoke through Instagram.

The interpreter showed his punch through a video and He asked that objects not be thrown at him nor to the stage in order to avoid accidents, however, he revealed the only thing that can be thrown at him and unleashed all kinds of reactions.

Rauw Alejandro shows the blow he suffered after a fan threw a cell phone at him at his concert

We invite you to read:

“The only thing allowed are panties and bras,” the singer said about it, making a reference to his new musical single.