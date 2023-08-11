In this summer of the breakups of 2023, that of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, both 30 years old, has been one of the saddest and most talked about. The couple made up of the Puerto Rican singer and the Catalan artist broke off their relationship at the end of July, just a couple of weeks ago, when they had announced their wedding plans a few months before and when they were excited about the future marriage. Those days the rumors about the reasons for their goodbye were incessant, but they tried to stop them with separate communications a day apart where they did not explain much either, but in which both showed that they preferred silence. Until now, when the one from Puerto Rico has released, by surprise, a song that he dedicates entirely to Rosalía and where he implies that he did not want to end the relationship, that he misses her.

Hayumi Hana —which in Japanese means rare and beautiful flower— is the title of this new song that the vocalist signs as Raúl, his given name, and not as Rauw, the artistic one. In it, he explains his reasons for the breakup with Rosalía, whom he does not call by her first name, but whose identity is evident, not only because of the short time that has elapsed since the breakup and which shows that feelings are at flower of skin, but because he refers to her as Motomami, he talks about his album The Angels, of his Grammy awards, that he has his name tattooed or his house together. The artist affirms that he is moved by his desire to write to her, but that “there are no grudges here, this is not a complaint”, that he still has feelings for her (“Today I stop writing to you, not loving you”) and also wants to warn of something to silence rumors: “I will be many things, but never unfaithful”.

The song explains that this is a kind of farewell letter addressed to her (“I do this pa’ when you want to remember your crazy person who really loved you”) because he, he assures, is suffering for her, and there are certain things he wants to tell her. Rauw Alejandro reveals that he did not want to break up: “We have argued, it is difficult for me to express myself, all my shortcomings you already know / I also have to put up with your things but the option of removing myself never crossed my mind.” Also that the distance has made their relationship more complicated, as well as his work careers: “The life we ​​lead is not pa’ everyone, the press, the networks, group pressures. Being away is more difficult, easier together. We work non-stop, but to what extent? Being in our little field is worth more than to’ money and fame.

Rauw makes it clear that he misses the singer, from her hugs to sleeping with her, that he has dedicated all his songs to her and that he has spent his best moments with her. “You are pure joy, you are medicine,” he sings to him, and hints that he leaves the door open to reconciliation (“if life brings me together with you on another occasion, I do not dispute the reason with fate”) and that he would like to resume the relationship but does not know how (“How can I see the dawn with you all my life? Mommy, I don’t have the answer to this”). Regarding the reason for the breakup and an alleged infidelity, her justification is that Rosalía “always had the key” to her cell phone, to her mobile phone, and that “this was something else” that is not in her hands .

In addition to personally, the Puerto Rican praises Rosalía’s talent and artistic quality: “I know that you are going to be the best artist, I really don’t think another like you exists […] If just by listening to your voice the sea calms down from any torment, thousands of people think the same”. She also sees her as an example, someone whose art will be studied “over time”, as well as a winner of “to’ the Grammys.” “And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt because only God chooses a few with that talent.”

The unexpected breakup of the couple, who had announced their engagement in March, was announced on July 25 through a news item published for the first time by the magazine People, but not confirmed by the protagonists. It took a day, in which there were countless publications on social networks accusing the reggaeton player of infidelity, for him to come forward, confirm their separation and ensure that he had not been unfaithful, something that he insists on on this topic. “There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case it wasn’t because of third parties or infidelity. During this time I’m taking to take all of this in, wrongful public allegations have surfaced, and out of respect for her, our families, and all that we experience, I couldn’t stand by and continue to watch them try to destroy history further. real love that God has allowed me to live”, he affirmed. Hours later, she also published a statement: “I love, respect and admire Raúl very much. I don’t pay attention to the movies, we know what we’ve experienced”.