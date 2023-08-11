Two weeks have passed since Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their unexpected breakup. Since then, there have been many rumors about the reasons for their separation. Initially Rauw Alejandro was accused of having been unfaithful to the singer with the model Valeria Duque after a concert, but he himself denied it on his social networks. Shortly after, a visit by the Puerto Rican to the city of Barcelona came to light, where Rosalía apparently decided to end the relationship. A version that seems to be confirmed with the new single by Raúl (his real name). «I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug; And if I knew it would be the last, I wouldn’t have let her go,’ she intones in one of the verses of the song.

The artist has decided to open up and express all his feelings in an emotional song that has been a surprise for the couple’s fans. A very intimate single in which he recounts all the keys to the end of their relationship, how much he is going to miss her and where he leaves the door open to a possible reconciliation.

«Just in case we never speak again and my favorite eyes don’t look at me again. I do this for when you want to remember your crazy person who really loved you”, begins the song that Raúl has called ‘Hayami Hana’, which in Spanish means “woman of great beauty, unusual and somewhat rare”.

In the song, where melancholy and nostalgia are undoubtedly protagonists, the interpreter also admits that being away from each other has influenced their relationship, as has “the press, the networks, group pressures.” He also wanted to make it clear again that infidelity was not present in their relationship: «I will be many things, but never unfaithful; She always had the key to my cell phone.

To finish, Rauw Alejandro wishes Rosalía all the luck in the world professionally, assuring that she knows that “it will be all the Grammys” for her. “They will study your art over time. And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt because only God chooses a few with that talent”, intones the artist in what is undoubtedly the most sentimental song of her entire career as an artist.

The couple began their relationship in mid-2021 and announced their engagement in one of the videos from the EP that they released together, specifically, with the one for the song ‘Beso’. The Catalan artist was very excited about her wedding in June when she went to ‘El Hormiguero’, but all her plans were cut short shortly after.

The full lyrics of the song ‘Hayami Hana’



Just in case we never talk again

And my favorite eyes don’t look at me again

I do this for when you want to remember

Of your crazy person who really loved you

And I’m not going to play strong

I am not going to front

Here everyone knows that I’m going to cry, I’m going to miss you

Yeah, there’s nothing to hide here

But there are a couple of things that I want to get off my chest

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Y’all know, they know shit

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

They say they know, they know shit

We have argued, it is difficult for me to express myself

All my shortcomings you already know

I also have to put up with your things

But the option of removing myself never crossed my mind.

And what a pity, couples no longer last, they last a little

There are few old people left to tell us their little tricks

How can I see all life with you dawn?

And, mommy, I don’t have the answer to this

But I wanted equally your qualities and defects

Everything gets harder with time

But not all people are prepared for this

And I don’t blame you, the life we ​​lead is not for everyone

The press, networks, group pressures

Being away is more difficult, easier together

We work non-stop, but to what extent?

be in our little field

It is worth more than all the money and fame

Wake up and see you by my side

They don’t want to get out of bed

Hey, all my songs are for you since Afrodisíaco

Everyone knows about that, that is irrelevant

I just can’t stop missing her sleeping in my arms

I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug

And if I knew it was going to be the last, I wouldn’t have let her go

Maybe now you were by my side

Watching movies in the tucked in bed

But this summer I had to be like the sun, I used to

I will be many things, but never unfaithful

She always had the key to my cell

This was something else that is not in my power

My glass girl, my paper boat

You disarmed and I tried to fix you

And although you left me far away, I stayed

I’m not here now, but I want you to know that

You are stronger than you think

And I hope someday we can laugh at the past

Here there are no grudges, this is not a claim

If you have given me the best days

That’s why I have your name tattooed on my belly, ma

I gave you everything and I would do it again

I will finish our little house in case you feel like coming back

Today I stop writing to you, not wanting

How to forget your kisses after Nap That?

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Y’all know, they know shit

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

They say they know, they know shit

To finish: I know you’re going to be the best artist

It’s just that another like you I really don’t think exists

You are the most beautiful cover of all the magazines

I would know, even if I don’t have sight

If just by hearing your voice

The sea calms down from any torment

Thousands of people think the same

I don’t say it, because of this feeling

And, from Los Angeles I knew it, she is my Motomami

What will come next? I don’t know

But I know that all the Grammys will be for you, hey

They will study your art over time

When they plan I know that they always take you as an example

And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt

Because only God chooses a few with that talent

You are genuine, you are amazing, you are, you are pure joy, huh

you are medicine

you heal my heart

All those nights at home dancing to our song

And if life brings me together with you on another occasion

I don’t argue with fate for the reason

Once again I’m staying here without you

Devil, baby, I’m gonna miss you

I did not see coming that this was going to end

Once again I’m staying here without you

This time I’m not going to stop you

I say goodbye to you, have a great time

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, how it hurts

I say goodbye to you, have a great time

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, how it hurts

hayami hana!

hayami hana!

hayami hana!

hayami hana!