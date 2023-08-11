Two weeks have passed since Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their unexpected breakup. Since then, there have been many rumors about the reasons for their separation. Initially Rauw Alejandro was accused of having been unfaithful to the singer with the model Valeria Duque after a concert, but he himself denied it on his social networks. Shortly after, a visit by the Puerto Rican to the city of Barcelona came to light, where Rosalía apparently decided to end the relationship. A version that seems to be confirmed with the new single by Raúl (his real name). «I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug; And if I knew it would be the last, I wouldn’t have let her go,’ she intones in one of the verses of the song.
The artist has decided to open up and express all his feelings in an emotional song that has been a surprise for the couple’s fans. A very intimate single in which he recounts all the keys to the end of their relationship, how much he is going to miss her and where he leaves the door open to a possible reconciliation.
«Just in case we never speak again and my favorite eyes don’t look at me again. I do this for when you want to remember your crazy person who really loved you”, begins the song that Raúl has called ‘Hayami Hana’, which in Spanish means “woman of great beauty, unusual and somewhat rare”.
In the song, where melancholy and nostalgia are undoubtedly protagonists, the interpreter also admits that being away from each other has influenced their relationship, as has “the press, the networks, group pressures.” He also wanted to make it clear again that infidelity was not present in their relationship: «I will be many things, but never unfaithful; She always had the key to my cell phone.
To finish, Rauw Alejandro wishes Rosalía all the luck in the world professionally, assuring that she knows that “it will be all the Grammys” for her. “They will study your art over time. And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt because only God chooses a few with that talent”, intones the artist in what is undoubtedly the most sentimental song of her entire career as an artist.
The couple began their relationship in mid-2021 and announced their engagement in one of the videos from the EP that they released together, specifically, with the one for the song ‘Beso’. The Catalan artist was very excited about her wedding in June when she went to ‘El Hormiguero’, but all her plans were cut short shortly after.
The full lyrics of the song ‘Hayami Hana’
Just in case we never talk again
And my favorite eyes don’t look at me again
I do this for when you want to remember
Of your crazy person who really loved you
And I’m not going to play strong
I am not going to front
Here everyone knows that I’m going to cry, I’m going to miss you
Yeah, there’s nothing to hide here
But there are a couple of things that I want to get off my chest
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Y’all know, they know shit
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
They say they know, they know shit
We have argued, it is difficult for me to express myself
All my shortcomings you already know
I also have to put up with your things
But the option of removing myself never crossed my mind.
And what a pity, couples no longer last, they last a little
There are few old people left to tell us their little tricks
How can I see all life with you dawn?
And, mommy, I don’t have the answer to this
But I wanted equally your qualities and defects
Everything gets harder with time
But not all people are prepared for this
And I don’t blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone
The press, networks, group pressures
Being away is more difficult, easier together
We work non-stop, but to what extent?
be in our little field
It is worth more than all the money and fame
Wake up and see you by my side
They don’t want to get out of bed
Hey, all my songs are for you since Afrodisíaco
Everyone knows about that, that is irrelevant
I just can’t stop missing her sleeping in my arms
I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug
And if I knew it was going to be the last, I wouldn’t have let her go
Maybe now you were by my side
Watching movies in the tucked in bed
But this summer I had to be like the sun, I used to
I will be many things, but never unfaithful
She always had the key to my cell
This was something else that is not in my power
My glass girl, my paper boat
You disarmed and I tried to fix you
And although you left me far away, I stayed
I’m not here now, but I want you to know that
You are stronger than you think
And I hope someday we can laugh at the past
Here there are no grudges, this is not a claim
If you have given me the best days
That’s why I have your name tattooed on my belly, ma
I gave you everything and I would do it again
I will finish our little house in case you feel like coming back
Today I stop writing to you, not wanting
How to forget your kisses after Nap That?
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Y’all know, they know shit
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
They say they know, they know shit
To finish: I know you’re going to be the best artist
It’s just that another like you I really don’t think exists
You are the most beautiful cover of all the magazines
I would know, even if I don’t have sight
If just by hearing your voice
The sea calms down from any torment
Thousands of people think the same
I don’t say it, because of this feeling
And, from Los Angeles I knew it, she is my Motomami
What will come next? I don’t know
But I know that all the Grammys will be for you, hey
They will study your art over time
When they plan I know that they always take you as an example
And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt
Because only God chooses a few with that talent
You are genuine, you are amazing, you are, you are pure joy, huh
you are medicine
you heal my heart
All those nights at home dancing to our song
And if life brings me together with you on another occasion
I don’t argue with fate for the reason
Once again I’m staying here without you
Devil, baby, I’m gonna miss you
I did not see coming that this was going to end
Once again I’m staying here without you
This time I’m not going to stop you
I say goodbye to you, have a great time
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, how it hurts
I say goodbye to you, have a great time
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, how it hurts
hayami hana!
hayami hana!
hayami hana!
hayami hana!
