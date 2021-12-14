There’s no doubt Rauw Alexander It is the sensation of reggaetón in this new decade. He, along with Bad Bunny, Farruko, among others, are part of a new generation of reggaetoneros who have already conquered the world with their songs. In Rauw’s case, he rose to fame earlier this year with the song “Todo de ti”, which has led him to top the rankings both on radio and streaming services.

Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter who was born on January 10, 1993 in the Puerto Rican capital San Juan. In November 2016, she released her debut album titled “Punto de Equilibrio”. Today, it is known that this artist will arrive in Peru soon and in this note you have the option of knowing more details about his concert.

When is the Rauw Alejandro concert in Peru?

rauw alejandro latin grammy

It has been announced that the interpreter of ‘Desperate’ will arrive in our country in the first quarter of 2022, to give a concert, which has caused a stir among his followers. The date of the concert Rauw Alejandro in Lima would be the March 08, in ‘La Pelousse Jockey’. It has been announced that tickets will be on sale soon and will be held through Teleticket.

What other countries will Rauw Alejandro reach?

Peru, Mexico and Chile are the countries confirmed by the artist for his tour. In the Aztec country, the interpreter will give three presentations.

What is the price of tickets in other countries?

The Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro yelled before his fans how much he loves Rosalía. Photo: Composition / Instagram

In the case of Chile, the ticket price is 28,250 pesos (140 soles) and 75,700 (370 soles). No information is available on the cost of tickets in Mexico and Peru.

The best songs of Rauw Alejandro

The Puerto Rican artist has achieved success with the following songs: