After the closure of the San Marcos Stadium and the cancellation of several concerts in said venue, Rauw Alejandro’s official website confirms that the artist will soon give his show at the National Stadium. It should be noted that the San Marcos stadium will remain closed for 60 days due to the constant complaints about noise pollution generated by concerts and sound tests. Students and residents of the area came together to raise their voices for him.

Rauw Alejandro’s website. Photo: capture

#Rauw #Alejandro #concert #venue #closure #San #Marcos #stadium

After the closure of the San Marcos Stadium and the cancellation of several concerts in said venue, Rauw Alejandro’s official website confirms that the artist will soon give his show at the National Stadium. It should be noted that the San Marcos stadium will remain closed for 60 days due to the constant complaints about noise pollution generated by concerts and sound tests. Students and residents of the area came together to raise their voices for him.

Rauw Alejandro’s website. Photo: capture

#Rauw #Alejandro #concert #venue #closure #San #Marcos #stadium

After the closure of the San Marcos Stadium and the cancellation of several concerts in said venue, Rauw Alejandro’s official website confirms that the artist will soon give his show at the National Stadium. It should be noted that the San Marcos stadium will remain closed for 60 days due to the constant complaints about noise pollution generated by concerts and sound tests. Students and residents of the area came together to raise their voices for him.

Rauw Alejandro’s website. Photo: capture

#Rauw #Alejandro #concert #venue #closure #San #Marcos #stadium

After the closure of the San Marcos Stadium and the cancellation of several concerts in said venue, Rauw Alejandro’s official website confirms that the artist will soon give his show at the National Stadium. It should be noted that the San Marcos stadium will remain closed for 60 days due to the constant complaints about noise pollution generated by concerts and sound tests. Students and residents of the area came together to raise their voices for him.

Rauw Alejandro’s website. Photo: capture

#Rauw #Alejandro #concert #venue #closure #San #Marcos #stadium