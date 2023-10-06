In a statement, Rauw Alejandro decided to cancel the concerts of his world tour, ‘Saturno’. According to a statement, the artist made the decision due to the existence of “unforeseen production challenges that would prevent offering the quality show that both the artist and his followers deserve.” That is, the singer will no longer offer his concert at the San Francisco stadium. Marcos, this October 28th.

News in development…

