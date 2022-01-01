The rebound in positive cases of coronavirus due to the omicron variant is a constant in most of the world and Puerto Rico is no exception. The peak of infected has grown in recent days, so the relevant authorities ordered certain restrictions for events and leisure activities. Despite this, on December 26, a concert was held with hundreds of people, among whom Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro participated.

The artists, who are also a couple, were at the Virgilio Bayamón Residential during a presentation before an audience that did not respect the required social distance or the use of a mask. For this reason, the Puerto Rican authorities announced last Tuesday, December 28, that they began an investigation against the organizers of the show and the artists who were part of it.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro will be summoned in the coming days

For now, the authorities in charge of the investigation have already spoken with the producer Rolando Santa, who was the first to request permission to hold the concert. However, the Puerto Rico Police Commissioner specified that all those who were involved in any way will be summoned.

This, unsurprisingly, includes Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, who, in the videos broadcast on social networks, are seen enjoying the concert despite the presence of hundreds of people who did not respect the protocols against COVID-19.

Randy Nota Loca and Farruko will also be summoned to testify

The videos that went viral on December 26 showed the presence of Randy Nota Loca and Rafa Pabón. According to the authorities, it is speculated that other artists also played in the concert inside the Virgilio Bayamón residence, so the following days will be key.

Another accused by the investigators is Farruko. The interpreter of “Pepas” is designated as one of the main organizers of the show, so he must also give his version of events. “Everyone who was involved in the situation will be summoned, both sponsors, Farruko and any artist who was there,” said the commissioner of the Puerto Rico Police, Antonio López Figueroa.