Rautjärvi | Kari Luumi was dismayed when the Police Board stopped the fundraising for the burnt church: “He was loved by many others”

Rautjärvi|The former vicar of Rautjärvi and woodman of the home district association, Kari Luumi, criticizes the recent decision of the Police Board. The decision is based on a law change that entered into force in 2020.

Ephesians in chapter 4: 29 it is advised that “Let no slanderous speech come out of your mouth, but only such as is constructive and necessary”.

That is the retired vicar of Rautjärvi Kari Luumi now quote, because there would be a lot of words inappropriate for the magazine.

However, Luumi restrains herself and only describes her feelings:

“Bitter. Mad. Disappointed.”

The reason for Luumi’s displeasure is that the Police Board recently denied the Rautjärvi home district association a fundraiser for the new church. The former vicar works as a woodman of the home region association.

Rautjärvi church burned down in Christmas 2022. A new church costing around four million euros is already being built at a good pace with insurance money. Luumi is afraid that the money is not enough.

“Based on my life experience, I can say that renovations tend to drag on and budgets are exceeded.”

The church was important to Luum. He had been going to church since he was a little boy and also attended the service on Christmas morning when the church was lit.

“The church was dear to many others, and it would have been important for people to contribute to building a new church.”

The former vicar of Rautjärvi, Kari Luumi, was photographed in the ruins of the burnt church in November 2023. The construction of the new church began in the summer of 2024.

Home region association would have liked to collect money for, among other things, the church’s textiles, art and organ. In addition, a collection permit was applied for the purchase of the church’s destroyed hero statue.

You can collect money for the statue, but not for the church or its equipment.

The decision is based on the current law on fundraising, which entered into force in March 2020.

According to it, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland can only get a fundraising license for diaconate activities. Also, no other party can get a collection permit for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland for anything other than deacon activities.

The statue was granted a collection permit because the project commemorating war veterans is “an activity that serves society and produces additional benefits”.

Even before from March 2020 money could also be collected for churches or their supplies.

In 2016, the local community association in Ylivieska collected hundreds of thousands of euros to rebuild the church.

Also in Kiihtelysvaara, a new church costing more than five million is being completed during the fall, which has been partially financed with collection funds. The Kiihtelysvaara church burned down in 2018. We had time to apply for a permit for the collection before the law change.

“I think the change in the law tells a lot about how the church is being squeezed in today’s society,” Luumi states.

In particular, Luum is bothered by the fact that collecting money for the church is now prohibited under the threat of criminal sanctions.

“As much as there is evil in this world, now by virtue of the law it has been made out of charity, i.e. the desire to help and give to the common good, a crime.”

“It doesn’t fit into my understanding.”

In 2022 However, the Police Board granted a collection permit to Pro Kolmen Risti kirkko ry Alvar Aalton for the renovation work of the Church of the Three Crosses in Imatra.

The reasons for the decision state, among other things, that the church designed by Aalto is a culturally historical and architecturally valuable church building.

Team leader Niina Långström The Police Board’s lottery administration says that it cannot take a stand on individual decisions, such as the Rautjärvi or Imatra cases.

He says on a general level that the Police Board does not have jurisdiction over the content of the law, it only supervises compliance with the law and directs the organization of fundraisers.

The new church in Rautjärvi is scheduled to be completed by August 2025. The Ruokolahti congregation has said that it will request additional funding from the church board if the money is not enough otherwise.