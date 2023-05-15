Rautatintor metro station | The new directions of the escalators will remain permanent

According to the survey, subway passengers were satisfied with the experiment that started in October.

Helsinki Rautatintor metro station escalators new order remains permanently in effect. Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) informs about the matter.

According to HSL, the experiment, which lasted about half a year, pleased the vast majority of the passengers who responded to the survey.

In the experiment that started in October, the directions of the escalators were changed so that the second escalator leads down to the platform from the left. The outermost escalators and another from the middle escalators bring you up.

The escalator used to go down on the left side.