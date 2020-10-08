Let’s do a lot of evil on social media, there is something that keeps us connected. A video went viral on the Internet on Wednesday. Hearing the story of an elderly couple, the whole nation is saddened. A couple living in a dhaba in Delhi is going through a tight situation, because now no one comes to eat food. After the video surfaced, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help Baba and his dhaba. Sonam Kapoor to Raveena Tandon and Swara Bhaskar to Sunil Shetty have started camp.

Dhaba’s Baba and his wife cry while sharing the pain



Actually the viral video has an 80-year-old couple, who run ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. In the video, the elders cry that he is unable to sell all his food during this period of lockdown and infection and due to this money is strapped. This video is from the ‘Taste Official’ YouTube channel. A clip of this has been shared by a Twitter user named Vasundhara Sharma. The video has received 40.8k retweets and 98.1k likes till the time of writing the news. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times in 13 hours.

Sonam Kapoor said – someone give me the number



While watching the video where everyone’s heart is sweating, Sonam Kapoor, while replying on the video, has asked if anyone can give them their number, she wants to help both.

Swara Bhaskar said – Let’s go eat pea cheese



Taking a step further, Swara Bhaskar appealed to his fans to go to Delhi and eat pea cheese at ‘Baba Ke Dhaba’. Swara has written, ‘Delhi! Let’s eat pea cheese at ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’! In Malviya Nagar!

Raveena Tandon said- send me photos



Raveena Tandon also started the camp and posted on Twitter that whoever would eat food at ‘Baba Ke Dhaba’ would send them a picture, Raveena would post those pictures on Twitter herself with messages from Love.

Sunil Shetty said- Come, bring back his smile



Sharing the video, Sunil Shetty wrote, “Let us bring back his smile … The vendors in our neighborhood need our help.”

The elderly couple shop for 30 years

It is said that this couple has been setting up shop in Malviya Nagar for the past 30 years. Thousands of people are supporting this couple on social media. The hope is that the brightness of his shop will increase again. If you too are in Delhi or nearby areas, then proceed. Reach Malaviya Nagar and help those who need you.