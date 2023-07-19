Rauma | There were too many passengers on the tractor ATV, the young man fell out of the cab while driving onto the highway

There were four people in the vehicle, even though it was registered for three. It is not suspected that intoxicants played a role.

Tractor ATV a passenger fell out of the cab while driving on Tuesday evening, the Southwest Finland Police Department informs on Wednesday.

The person who fell off the ride was seriously injured and was sent for further treatment.

The accident happened near the provincial border of Varsinais-Suomen and Satakunta on highway 8. The tractor ATV had traveled from Pyhäranta towards Rauma.

In addition to the driver, there were three passengers in the cab of the tractor ATV, although the vehicle in question was registered for only two passengers in addition to the driver.

All those involved in the accident were young people between the ages of 14 and 16. It is not suspected that intoxicants played a role.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident.