Rauma | A motorist collided with a man riding a tricycle on the crosswalk

The police suspect the driver of the car of endangering traffic safety.

Motorist ran into a man riding an electric tricycle in Rauma on Wednesday, February 22.

A man born in the 1940s, riding a tricycle, fell from the force of the collision and injured himself.

The woman driving the car had stopped to ask how the man was doing. However, the man had finally decided to continue his journey in his own vehicle.

The matter is being investigated as endangering traffic safety, and the Southwest Finland Police Department is asking the driver of the car to report to the police. In addition, anyone who saw the case or knows about it is asked to contact the Southwestern Finland police via email [email protected], WhatsApp message 050 4117655 or hotline 0295 417 259.

