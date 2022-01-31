The Chilean poet Raúl Zurita, portrayed this week in Cartagena de Indias, within the framework of the Hay Festival in Colombia. PHOTO: DANIEL MORDZINSKI

Raúl Zurita sometimes wakes up amazed. On the one hand he discovers that he is alive and, on the other, that instead of a cockroach he is still Raúl Zurita, the poet.

“Is he the greatest living poet?”

-Who?

-You.

—Notice that in my dementia sometimes I think so. It occurs to me that I am the greatest living poet, but perhaps it is just my madness.

Zurita, 72, walks around Cartagena de Indias these days in a linen suit and Roman leather flip-flops, which gives him an air of sanctimoniousness. The work of the winner of the Reina Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry 2020 navigates between messianism and torment, as if it had been written by a Chilean Jesus Christ. “Jesus summed up the damage that human beings can cause to another. The cross is nothing more than that, the torture that we can inflict.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Zurita was going to project last year over the sky of Mexico City some verses in which he decreed the death of God, nothing less. In the end, he could not be done due to a permissions problem. It is not the only performance that is going to fall by the wayside. This life is no longer enough for him to fulfill a dream: to write 22 sentences on the cliffs that overlook the sea in northern Chile, sentences that could only be read from the sea. “They’re in my head,” he says, and is silent for a while, looking at the man across the room.

Upright, with a perfectly ironed shirt and the attitude of a literary professional, the American writer Jonathan Franzen gives an interview about five meters from the poet. Zurita, looking at him like an alien, remembers the limitations of human beings: “I haven’t read it, and I don’t think I’m going to have time to do it either, hahaha.”

the author of Purgatory Y The new life he has sometimes said that if you can’t kill someone you’re not an artist, but if you do you’re a murderer. On that edge live the creators. “If you are not able to place yourself in the position of the victimizer, it is absurd, you will never know anything about this life, nor will you understand it. Without experience, without that criminality, which we harbor in some way, there is no art”, he adds.

That tension accumulates when sitting in front of the computer. “Writing is wonderful,” she says, “although I go crazy when I don’t get a verse. That’s the angst.”

“What does that anguish look like?”

—To the total collapse. If I don’t get that poem my whole life is a failure.

Zurita has written bitterly about Chilean democracy. However, Gabriel Boric’s victory last month has changed his mood. “It is a hope for Chile and the rest of Latin America, I hope it goes well. Fascism is tough, he’s got 40%, he’s going to do everything he can to make it fail, but I trust him. Boric is a good guy, intelligent, I hope he does well”.

Zurita drags her feet through the corridors of Hay. A poet from the country of poets, with permission from Peru. Almost a mythological being. He leaves whispers behind. “That’s Zurita”, “Look at him, beautiful”, “the greatest”. How many compliments have you been exposed to these days? “I don’t remember, I usually remember the insults more.” He wrote a 700-page book called Zurita, no more. “A modest no one beats me.”

In one of his last books, Zurita narrates a shocking moment. It was the 80s, he had just published his first book and there were still two years to go before the next one. So, he decided to go blind throwing ammonia in his eyes. His current partner would be his guide through the shadows. At the time of the execution, his eyelids closed in an act of survival and the poet did not achieve his goal.

“Has he survived his own self-destruction?”

“All men survive our own self-destruction until the imminent end: death. I hope that one arrives well at that time.

“What would it be like to arrive well at that moment?”

—In peace, calm with what I have done and with what I have not been able to do. At peace with what I have wanted, with the abandonments I have suffered and with my own abandonments.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region