The first thing was to get into the playoffs to fight for promotion and that has been achieved after a journey full of complications (injuries, COVID, sanctions …). But Raul he is used to rowing upstream. When he debuted his beloved white t-shirt in Saragossa (10-29-1994), at only 17 years old, he failed to score despite having four clear scoring chances. Jorge Valdano, its great supporter, probed Buyo, heavyweight in the locker room, after the game. “Paco, how did you see the kid?” The Galician was not Galician and got wet: “Mister, the kid has failed a lot of times, but he was in all of them and I like that.” Days later he debuted at the Bernabeu before him Athletics of D’Alessandro and he scored a great goal for the squad to pass Laudrup (4-2). That is Raúl González …

At Castile is enjoying again what he likes the most: training those boys who, like him, grew up with the dream of one day succeeding in the Real Madrid. A goal only at the height of the chosen ones, but Raúl knows Latin about that and is instilling it in his boys in the flirty changing rooms of Valdebebas. The eternal captain is not passing through. Not just to comply. They told him that after seven years Castilla must once again be a team of the Silver DivisionJust like the old days, and you won’t stop until you get it. And if it can be now, better.