Television, film and fashion companies have all targeted Mallorca as the ideal location already this year, now filming has begun for a home grown tv series.

‘Bike Man Discovering Mallorca’ is a new series on the Teledeporte channel, which gives viewers the chance to discover places, stories, gastronomy and people from inland Mallorca through cycling.

Journalist Raul Valls is touring the Island on his bike along with amateur and professional cyclists and culture, music, theater and television personalities.

Riding a bike everywhere was a physical challenge for Raül and a radical change in lifestyle.

The series consists of seven episodes which are 30 minute long during which, Raül visits villages, uncovers some of the traditions and customs of Mallorca and doesn’t go anywhere near the beach or tourist areas.

Raül, who has extensive television experience and is one of the best known faces of IB3 TV says the series came up at the perfect time.

“For me this is an injection of strength, enthusiasm and self-esteem after a complicated 2020,” he says.

Every week Raül will cycle a different route, visiting places and points of interest all over the Island, some famous and others less well known but very interesting.

The series is made by Somriu Productions and starts with 7 chapters in Mallorca, followed by 7 chapters in Minorca then in May, Raül will take the series to Alicante, Costa Cálida in Murcia.