The remembered television host Raúl Romero will have a reunion with his followers, but in his capacity as a writer. The former host of Habacilar, together with the Garamond label of Editorial Milojas, will present the novel titled Diario de Exercises, this Tuesday, January 23 at 7 pm at the Tierra Baldía cultural restaurant, in Miraflores. During the event (in which the actor and comedian Guillermo Castañeda will participate as presenter of the play), the popular 'Cara de haba' will sign copies of his book and will talk with the attendees about the literary field, in addition to his other projects as a musician. , composer and television personality.

What is the book about?

According to the publisher, exercise diarypresents “exercises as serious as they are ingenious, obsessive explanations, delirious and twisted examples, passionate and possessive love for your notebook, criticism on the go, involuntary humor, terror towards the outside world and the occasional sinister surprise are a constituent part of Exercise Diary which (we don't know) may not guarantee health and fitness results, but it does promise to make the reader laugh for no apparent reason and seriously worry about the fate of its confused author.

What has Raúl Romero written before?

Father of three children and married to former model, Carolina García Sayán, has written two film scripts and has published 'Zoológico', a children's riddle book, in Spain and Latin America. 'Exercise Diary' is his first novel and falls into the very new genre ofSelfsculpting Fiction (self-help). Romero's last public appearance was at the wake of his friend and colleague Pedro Súarez- Vértirz. Embarrassed, he avoided speaking to the press, but used his social networks to say goodbye to the beloved Peruvian musician and performer. “You leave a town sad for your departure, but proud to have had you, to have listened to you and to have loved you and you leave, with your songs, a legacy of joy and imperishable feeling. You are going to have the joy of heaven tonight,” it was part of its meaningful message.

