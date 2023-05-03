Raul Romero He is one of the most beloved faces on Peruvian television for his well-remembered contest programs that he has developed on the small screen over the years, such as “De dos a cuatro”, “R con erre” and “Habacilar”. On the other hand, the also singer and vocalist of the band “Nosequién y los Nosecuántos”, has a sister who, like him, enjoys great recognition in the artistic environment. She is his twin, who has starred in countless national productions and below we will tell you who it is.

Who is the twin sister of Raúl Romero?

Elena Olga Romero Salazar She is a Peruvian actress, conductor and singer-songwriter. She is the twin of our funny ‘Bean Face’. She gained great popularity in our country by co-hosting the program “De dos a cuatro”, along with her brother. Her fame increased with her acting participation in the movie “Maruja en el infierno”.

On the other hand, as far as his artistic career is concerned, he dedicated himself to music from the age of 15 and, later, together with his sister Bárbara, he formed the duo Las Primerísimas.

How did Elena Romero come to the big screen with “Maruja en el infierno”?

In the early 80’s, the director Francisco Lombardi could not find the ideal protagonists for his film “Maruja en el infierno”. For this reason, a friend of Inca Film recommended two young students: “Go to the TUC (Theatre of the Catholic University) and look forelena romeroand Pablo Sierra, two chibolos that break it”.

At that time, the actress, who was barely 22 years old, kept the role of ‘Maruja’, the main character of the film, and managed to take off in her artistic career.

“‘Maruja en el infierno’ was on the billboard for a year. It’s a movie that people went to see en masse and saw a story where the characters were like us, they spoke like us. That’s what’s important about cinema, because it reflects us,” Elena recounted in the program “La Entrevista” on TV Peru.

What is Elena Romero currently doing?

Already established as an important theater, film and TV actress, as well as a singer, Elena Romero is currently teaching at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

In March, he premiered his new film, “Reinas sin corona”, which featured the leading Mexican actress Daniela Romo. This production was directed by Gino Tassara.

