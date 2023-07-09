Raul Romero He achieved great success within the artistic medium after being the host of the well-remembered program “Habacilar”. After the América TV space came to an end, the singer also continued in force on television because he became one of the most beloved figures by the Peruvian public. Although many remember him for his charisma and fun personality, in 2012 he starred in a tense moment during an interview with actress Lorena Caravero. What happened between them?

What was the problem with Raúl Romero?

In 2012, Raúl Romero experienced a peculiar moment during his visit to the now-defunct Panamericana Televisión program “Between you and me”, in which he spoke at length about his artistic career. Lorraine Carevedothen host of the segment, began a pleasant conversation with the artist, without imagining that minutes later the situation would get out of control.

In the middle of the interview, the production of the television space prepared a small tribute for the singer, in which they included never-before-seen photos of his children, since he kept that aspect of his life completely private. Noticing that his little ones were being exposed at the national level, the former presenter of “Habacilar” did not hesitate to express his annoyance and the whole atmosphere became uncomfortable.

Did Raúl Romero claim Lorena Caravedo?

“Don’t put my children in, please,” he commented. Raul Romero when seeing the snapshots projected in front of cameras. Despite her obvious annoyance, she preferred to just smile and briefly describe the images; However, seeing that this did not end, she made it clear that she was never asked if she was okay with it.

“In truth, I have not authorized these photos. I do not like to expose my children. You know that, Lorraine.”, said the former vocalist of the Nosequien and the Nosecuantos. For her part, Lorena Caravedo tried to fix the situation by saying that she did not know about it either, to which he again complained about what had happened.

Lorena Caravedo apologized to Raúl Romero. Photo: screenshots from Panamericana TV

“Someone from the production knows it and I don’t know who gave them the photo, but I don’t like my children appearing on TV. You will tell me who has promised you that, ”she added with complete indignation.

What did Lorena Caravedo say after the incident with Raúl Romero?

Noticing that Raúl Romero was furious, Lorraine Caravedo He asked that the photographs be removed and apologized for the bad moment that happened. “Sorry. We are going to take them out. They promised me they were flipped photos. (…) Excuse me, Raulito, the truth is that I did not know that it was so much, ”said the also actress.

Although she reiterated that she was sorry on more than one occasion, the ex-juror of “La voz Perú” stressed that what they did was not correct. “They’re out. There is no reason for my children to appear on television, none, “she concluded.