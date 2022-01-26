Some days ago, Raul Romero He flatly denied being the new presenter of Esto es Habacilar through a video shared on his official Facebook account. However, fans kept hoping that the popular ‘Cara de haba’ would make his surprise appearance on the set of América Televisión; but it never happened.

Roger of the Eagle

Whom the viewers saw as the new conductors were Johanna San Miguel and the remembered Roger del Águila. In the first minutes of the premiere, the models Thalía Estabridis and Tracy Freundt were presented, until then the public was calm, since the format was maintained: the academics in the public and it was even the popular ‘Mummy’, legendary character of the program. However, everything changed when the reality boys that made up the team of models and the ‘pitucos del balcony’ began to join.

Johanna San Miguel and Roger del Águila are the hosts of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: capture of America TV

Hours later, an alleged Raúl Romero Twitter account shared the following message: “Those times were the best.” Quickly, the post was filled with likes and comments. “They were… today that memory was killed”, “Now the new pitucos on the balcony are the warriors”, “Tracy and Thalía do not deserve all this circus in which they have been put, they seem too uncomfortable”, Internet users expressed.

Raúl Romero was in favor of the netizens’ comments after the premiere of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: Raul Romero/Instagram

Raúl Romero spoke after the premiere of This is Habacilar

However, this Tuesday, January 25, Raúl Romero shared a video on his official Facebook, in which he explained that he does not have a Twitter account and that the profile where the controversial publication was made is false.

Raúl Romero speaks after the premiere of Esto es habacilar. Photo: Twitter capture

The public rejected the premiere of This is Habacilar

The reality boys from Esto es Guerra are now part of the new edition of Habacilar, in which the fusion between both programs (Esto es Habacilar and Esto es Guerra) is shown, a detail that was not to the public’s liking. Although the games of yesteryear were maintained, such as “sing and win” and “cross bridge of bars”, where the academics were the stars, Roger del Águila’s comments upset the audience at various times, and they described him as racist .

Users reacted to Roger del Águila’s comments during the premiere of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: Capture America TV

Throughout the program, the driver launched a series of racist comments that he considered funny. “And you were passing by in your mototaxi? Did they bring him from jail?”, “Don’t steal the bus”, “You look like you’ve played this game, but on roofs” “You were kidnapped or you were outside selling pork rinds,” he said.

Users reacted to Roger del Águila’s comments during the premiere of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: capture Twitter

The rejection of the audience grew when they saw that in the nostalgic sequence of the models’ dance they placed Thalía Estabridis and Tracy Freundt in the back, Paloma Fiuza, Angie Arizaga, Korina were Rivadeneira who carried the baton.

Thalía Estabridis and Tracy Freundy were placed back in the dance of the models of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: Twitter/capture

Finally, the moment that most upset viewers was when Facundo González, as the co-driver, and Jota Benz, Ignacio Baladán, Patricio Parodi and the model Christian Wengle entered the “pitucos del balcony” space.

Johanna San Miguel celebrates the premiere of Esto es habacilar

The television presenter Johanna San Miguel was very enthusiastic about the premiere of Esto es habacilar on Monday, January 24.

“Returning to a space like this, with an audience, is like being in a theater, things are different; I no longer want to see the warriors ever again in my life, ”said the also actress.

Roger del Águila talks about the return of Habacilar

The new host of Esto es Habacilar, a renewed version of Habacilar, Roger del Águila commented on the difference between the new program and the one from the 2000s, when Rául Romero was the presenter. “I know that many fans of the old Habacilar want it to be exactly like before, the same wall, the same scenery, but times have changed. We continue with the same spirit and the same good vibes”, he stressed.

Raúl Romero rejected the leadership of Esto es Habacilar

The singer was a guest on the show Hablando Huevadas, where he spoke about the return of the Habacilar program with its new version Esto es Habacilar. After that, Raúl Romero claimed to have spoken with the production and confirmed that he does not want to return to TV. “Yesterday there were a couple of notes in the newspaper that I would be negotiating, I have not negotiated anything, there was a call from the people who make the program, and it is a call that lasts ten minutes and I told them that I was not going to do television, nothing more”.