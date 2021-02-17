Miguel Ángel Ponce (Raúl Romero), finalist of I am, returned to the imitation program to challenge ‘Jose Luis Rodríguez’ for the consecrated chair.

In the edition of this February 16, both characterizers faced each other for the permanence in the show. The imitator of the NSQNSC leader sang “Magdalena”, while the Venezuelan sang “Grab your hands.”

However, the presentation of the challenger did not convince the jury made up of Mauri Stern, Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and Tony Succar.

The qualifiers, unanimously, voted for the impersonator of the Venezuelan singer. However, they thanked Miguel Ángel for his participation in I am, great battles.

‘José Luis Rodríguez’ El Puma ” new consecrated

‘José Luis Rodríguez’ El Puma ” became the new consecrated I am, great battles after beating ‘Lucho Barrios’ in a close confrontation.

The jury was satisfied with the artist’s performance and, in that sense, they opted for his permanence on the set of Latin.

“The energy was there at some point, and perhaps more energetic topics will help your next presentation. So, I think fine, you have to give yourself a chance. More energy, more strength, I think he will do better this way, “he said Mauri Stern before voting for ‘El Puma’.

“I liked them both, but I have a chosen one,” he said. Maricarmen Marin, who finally decided to vote for the Venezuelan impersonator.

