In an effort to dispel rumours, Raul Romero He spoke on the show Hablando Huevadas and spoke about the return of the Habacilar program and the new version that will be called “Esto es Habacilar.” The expectation about his return to driving seems to be high, but he took it upon himself to deny this information.

“Yesterday there were a couple of notes in the newspaper that I would be negotiating, I have not negotiated anything, there was a call from the people who make the program, and it is a call that lasts ten minutes and I told them that I was not going to do television, nothing more”, were part of the words of Raúl Romero after being consulted about a possible return in the new season of habacilar.

The magazine is remembered for the high participation of young people in its contests and for being a program that promoted the attendance of university students or held contests to achieve the dream of having a fifteen-year-old party, among other things.

“It’s funny because I explained it on Instagram, and obviously most people got the message, it’s clear, I’m not going to go on TV, but there are people who think it’s a marketing strategy” commented the popular ‘Cara de haba’ on the show “Hablando Huevadas” that is broadcast on YouTube.

Yola Polastri hopes to see Raúl Romero again in Habacilar

The singer was excited by the return of the legendary program to the small screen. He mentioned that he longed to see Raúl Romero again conducting Habacilar, accompanied by his unforgettable band.

“I hope they work hard to come back on the right foot. But I would have liked Raúl Romero to be with his band live, that would be a program”, said the artist.

“With his live band it would be a real show,” Yola Polastri mentioned about Habacilar. Photo: Composition / Instagram

Members of Esto es Guerra were confirmed for the return of ‘Habacilar’

Mariana Ramírez del Villar revealed that some members of Esto es Guerra will be part of this return of ‘Habacilar’. The warriors will have different roles than usual and will also be part of the objective in order to attract followers in this revival of the space.

“Habacilar is a format that, for many people, is going to be something new and, although it is a return to the past, I am sure that it will attract the EEG public. There will be some warriors included in the format, included in other roles, “he said.