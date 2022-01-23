Habacilar fans are counting down the hours for what will be their long-awaited return to the screens of América TV this Monday, January 24, starting at 7:00 pm For now, Roger del Águila, Thalía Estabridis, Tracy Freundt, among others, have been confirmed by production for his return to driving. The big question remains Raul Romero I would go back too.

Great was the disappointment of the followers of the program when, on December 27, the driver himself published an extensive video on his Instagram account in which he flatly ruled out his return to what his show was for several years. Likewise, the popular “bean face” thanked all the viewers who fervently requested his return in recent days.

Raúl Romero publishes a mysterious message shortly after the revival of Habacilar

However, this Saturday Raúl Romero excited his fans again after the curious and concise message he posted on his official Twitter account. “Getting ready”, wrote the remembered presenter next to the icon of a microphone and a musical note.

As is known, both Mariana Ramírez del Villar and Peter Fajardo have not confirmed the driver despite the sure presence of Roger del Águila, Tracy Freundt and Thalía Estabridis. What they did ensure is that the contest program format will return during the afternoons of this summer of 2022.

Producer confirms the members of This is war in the program

Another aspect that Ramírez del Villar revealed was that some members of This is war will be part of this round. The producer revealed that these warriors will have various roles in the show and that their goal will be to attract their followers to this new space.

“Habacilar is a format that, for many people, is going to be something new and, although it is a return to the past, I am sure that it will attract the EEG public. There will be some warriors included in the format, included in other roles, “he said.

Yola Polastri hopes to see Raúl Romero again in Habacilar

The singer was excited by the return of the legendary program to the small screen. He mentioned that he longed to see Raúl Romero again conducting Habacilar, accompanied by his unforgettable band.

“I hope they work hard to come back on the right foot. But I would have liked Raúl Romero to be with his band live , that would be a program”, said the artist.