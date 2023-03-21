One of the programs most remembered by fans of Peruvian television was ‘habacillate‘ . This quiz show was broadcast for almost 10 years on the screens until america television announced the launch of a version in 2022 that did not even last a month on the air and was highly criticized by his former followers on social networks.

About this remake, Raul Romero, Vocalist of the band The Somewhat and the Somewhat he had avoided speaking out. However, during a broadcast of the program ‘Language’ , who drives Jesus Alzamora, He explained the reasons that motivated him not to accept Pro Tv’s new proposal. Next, we tell you how the fans reacted regarding ‘This is Habacilar’ And what did the popular ‘Bean Face’ say?

The reaction of the fans of Habacilar

“When this weird show comes out ‘habacilar’ In which I was not, but great friends that I appreciate and decided to be, the reaction of the people was offensive. people were offended and his expressions of affection were so many that the conviction formed in me that something had to be done”, indicated the Peruvian singer in “La Lengua”.

He added that he preferred to accept the proposal of the producer of Rayo en la Botella to be a jury of the program ‘The voice‘ in Latina, since he would share the leading role of the television singing contest along with other renowned artists. “The program helped me to talk about music, since, in this format, I could give an opinion on what you thought of the singer’s presentation. I enjoyed being there and it allowed me to show how much or little I have learned in music”, he maintained.

Why didn’t Raúl want to drive “Esto Es Habacilar”?

‘This is Habacilar’ aired its first edition in January of last year, in which the competitors of “Esto es Guerra” and former members of the original cast of ‘habacilar’ like Tracy Freundt, Thalía Estabridis and Eduardo Mariño. Given the refusal of Raúl Romero, the leadership fell to his former partner Roger Del Águila and Johanna San Miguel, who presented the games of the program: “Sing and win”, “Remove clothes”, among others. Its duration was very short because on February 11 the show was replaced with episodes of “La Rosa de Guadalupe.”

On his refusal to accept the driving of ‘This is Habacilar’ , the vocalist of Los Nosequien y los Nosecuantos explained that he was not interested because he wanted to preserve the legacy of the original program, but he respects the decision of those who decided to be part of this new television offer. “Doing ‘R con Erre’ again or ‘Habacilar’ didn’t interest me. It is something that was proposed to me with offers and accommodating to things that I might need or raise, but I did not accept. In addition, his legacy is beautiful and manifests itself, for example. That was one reason why I approached the possibility of being on television, “said Romero.