Earthquake in Pisco of 2007. Raúl Romero, Nicolás Salazar, Fernando Llanos, among other drivers and journalists who were on the air at the precise moment of the seismic movement they were forced to interrupt the programming and try to remain calm in front of the viewers.

2007 earthquake in Pisco. Photo: PGI

2007 earthquake

the night of August 15, 2007 It will be remembered as one of the most tragic days of recent times. The earthquake marked a before and after in the town of Pisco, Ica. Around 6:41 pm, the town shook for approximately three minutes and, according to Indeci reports, the earthquake left more than 600 dead, 1,300 injured, 48,000 houses totally destroyed and uninhabitable, and 450,000 people affected.

The strong earthquake had a magnitude of 7.9 degrees and left several cities south of Lima in rubble. Most of the deceased were located under the walls of the Cathedral of Pisco, where hundreds of faithful came to witness the daily mass every afternoon.

The cities of Ica, Chincha, Cañete, Yauyos, Huaytará and Castrovirreyna were also affected.

In Lima, minutes before the earthquake, various television programs were on the air. In this regard, today we relive how they reacted live during those terrifying seconds.

Earthquake in Ica: San Clemente church in the city of Pisco was destroyed. Photo: Ana Cecilia Gonzales Vigil/BBC

How did Raúl Romero react?

During that year, Raul Romero He was one of the viewers’ favorite drivers and a star figure on América Televisión. The popular ‘Cara de Haba’ was in charge of the program “Habacilar”, which was broadcast from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

On August 15, the youth entertainment show had just started when the set began to shake. The presenter’s reaction is one of the most remembered and admired, since he tried to remain calm and provide security to the young people who were in the studio. The also musician chose to stay with the production team and order the public to evacuate.

“Don’t worry, the first row leaves slowly. Quick, but don’t worry, quick… Second (row) still!” Romero Salazar directed.

Fernando Llanos during the 2007 earthquake

Fernando Llanos is one of the most beloved reporters today and has a journalistic career spanning several decades. In 2007, he was conducting an interview with the president of the Elvis Presley fan club for his anniversary, but when the earthquake began, he decided to narrate the details of what was happening in the building, while his cameraman focused on the commotion of the neighbors .

Journalist Nicolás Salazar stayed on set during the earthquake

For his part, Nicolas Salazar, current TV Peru journalist, was narrating the news in the Canal N studio in the Santa Beatriz building when the movement began. The press man stayed at the driver’s table and continued reporting on the event.

“The final shake occurs approximately two minutes after the movement ends. That shake makes me throw in the towel,” said Nicolás, revealing how he felt at the precise moment of the earthquake.

Oscar del Portal and Daniel Peredo

the remembered Daniel Perez and a young Óscar del Portal hosted the program “The Lengthen” on the CMD channel when the ground began to shake.

Initially, the sports journalists tried to maintain their composure to follow the air; however, due to the magnitude of the tremor, they were forced to send commercials.