Raul Romero revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer during an interview with Renzo Schuller in his newly launched space “Schullerías”, from No Somos TV, on YouTube, an episode that premiered on April 2. The jury of “La voz senior” recounted that the disease was a second wave that made him change his way of seeing life (the first was the premature death of his brother Óscar, which occurred shortly before he formed the group Los Nosequién y the I don’t know how many).

Raúl Romero: how did you find out you had cancer?

According to what he said, Raúl Romero discovered that he had cancer approximately two years ago. The news took Renzo Schuller by surprise, who asked more than once if what he was narrating was real. “I mentioned it before in an interview, but it was not something that I spread,” explained the singer.

“It was a finding, it was not a medical discovery.. In the analyzes that I do constantly, I incorporated the TESTCan, a very high imaging test aimed at detecting tumors. I began to do it, even against Carolina’s (his wife’s) comments, ”he said.

Raúl Romero stated that, when he went to the specialized center, he went through a previous interview and the specialist doctor questioned his reasons for undergoing the medical evaluation given that he did not experience any symptoms.

“To complement all my exams”, replied the interpreter of “Los patos y Las patas”. “Insurance won’t pay for it” replied the health professional in an attempt to dismiss the test.

Even so, Raúl Romero submitted to the TESTCan. “I finished the tests, which last about an hour, and I left. When I was driving, the doctor calls me and tells me to come back.

The driver of “Habacilar” repeated the test because the doctor found that an area of ​​his body reacted when the contrast was made. “TESTCan makes cells luminescent in excess, ddetect any extraordinary activity in your body, at the cellular level”he detailed.

The next day, Raúl Romero received his results: he had a malignant tumor in his intestine.

How did Raúl Romero react when he found out he had cancer?

The first thing that Raúl Romero, 62, did was communicate with his wife, Carolina García-Sayan. “I asked him: ‘What do we do?’” The musician pointed out that years ago they went through a similar situation when the doctor detected a papilloma on his neck, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

“We went to my friend Fernando Hurtado De Mendoza Acurio, a great oncologist, and he told me: ‘You have to operate on him’”. He also clarified that the type of tumor he suffered from was generally discovered in advanced stages, when they blocked roads. “He told me, ‘This wouldn’t have caused symptoms for a year.’”

Raúl Romero underwent the operation and did not require chemotherapy. In that sense, he recommended: “Cancer is no longer fatal. You have to be vigilant.”

