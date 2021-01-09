On January 8, singer and entertainer Raúl Romero warned his followers on Facebook about a possible scam with your name and image.

“Be careful: there are people who are impersonating me, asking for money and requesting that they send screenshots of the deposit,” explained the 59-year-old musician.

Next, Raúl Romero denounced that the messages sent by the scammers, in addition to asking for money, contain an internet address that would serve to steal user data in a criminal practice known as ‘phishing’.

“They redirect to a fake page. He’s a hacker! Do not enter that link and report ”, he asked. “Be very careful, it’s not me!”, Reiterated the presenter.

Raúl Romero’s post has obtained 5,000 reactions and has been shared more than 220 times. Among the 416 comments registered so far, several of them claimed to have received a message from this type of scammer.

Habacilar’s driver joined the list of artists and celebrities who have seen his image used by criminals. One of the most notorious cases was that of the model and influencer Millet Figueroa, who pointed out at the end of September that products and advertising with her name were offered via Instagram.

Raúl Romero’s post denouncing scammers. Photo: capture Raúl Romero / Facebook

