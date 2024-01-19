Cynthia Martinezwidow of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, surprised more than one by announcing that various musicians, such as Raúl Romero, Daniela Darcourt and Gian Marco, will join their voices for the second edition of the concert 'When you think about coming back', in tribute to the late artist. Below, in this note, find out when and where it will be, the list of Peruvian singers who will take the stage and how to buy tickets for the show.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wife surprises by revealing why 'I'm falling in love' broke her heart

What artists will sing in tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

The widow of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, Cynthia Martinezshared a post on his Instagram account in which he announced that there will be a special concert to honor the father of his children, who died on December 28, 2023, at his home in Miraflores.

“Another edition of 'When you think about coming back'! Look at the luxury of artists who have joined and I am sure that many more will do so. “I wanted to share it with everyone who reads me, I want to thank all these wonderful artists for the luxury of having them that day,” wrote Suárez-Vértiz's widow.

Next, the list of artists who will sing in this show:

Gian Marco

Raul Romero

Eva Ayllon

Daniela Darcourt

Sea of ​​Cups

Amen

Fragile

Ezio Oliva

Aphrodisiac

Sky Towers

Amy Gutierrez

Tommy Portugal

Deyvis Orosco

D'Ambrosio Hair

Nina Mutal

Anna Carina

Jean Paul Strauss

Anthology

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz La Banda.

Artists who will be in concert in tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Cynthia Martínez

YOU CAN SEE: Cinthya, widow of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, reveals that she isolated herself after the musician's death: “My life stopped”

When and where will the tribute concert to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz be?

Cynthia Martinez announced that the Friday February 16starting at 6 pm, the second edition of the concert 'When you think about returning' will be held at the San Marcos Stadium.

“That day the San Marcos stadium is going to collapse singing your songs and I am sure that you, from where you are watching us, will be the one smiling this time,” said Suárez-Vértiz's wife.

Cynthia Martínez thanked the artists who called her to organize this concert in tribute to her husband Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Cynthia Martínez

How to buy tickets for the tribute concert to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

If you wish to purchase the tickets for the second edition of the concert 'When you think about coming back'you must enter Teleticket. On that platform, you can buy your tickets and miss the tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.