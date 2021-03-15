Raúl’s Castilla he took the miniderbi against Atlético B (3-1) with a display of talent and maturity; He went out to eat the game and scored after two minutes, then he collected chances that he could not finish, received 1-1 and went through his worst moments of the game, but he knew how to survive and in the final stretch he unleashed to score two goals in the extension . A victory that puts the Real Madrid subsidiary, virtually, in phase promotion to Second Division, in addition to revaluing the figure of Raúl within the club, despite the fact that he already had plenty of credit.

For a while now, Florentino Pérez has convinced himself of the suitability of creating figures like Zidane and Raúl, mythical ex-players wanting to train, with a good tactical base and with a shadow long enough to cover the egos of the first template, where appropriate. The example of Zidane ended up persuading the white president of this option, and thus the amount of former players who have managed teams from the Blanc quarryto during recent years: Zidane, Raúl, Guti, Álvaro Benito, Xabi Alonso, Solari …

Raul He was one of the last to arrive, but at this point his credit within the club is very high. He took charge of Cadet B first, shortly thereafter promoted to Juvenil B after the resignation of Álvaro Benito (for issuing sports criticisms of the team’s game on Cadena SER) and on the summer 2019 they gave him the keys to the Castile, in an irregular first season that ended abruptly, but in which his leadership skills and his style as a coach began to be seen.

Last summer he took a giant step by becoming charge of Juvenile A, who had to dispute the final phase of the Youth League; Despite the difficulties of managing a team that had not accumulated minutes in the previous months, his Madrid beat Juventus, Inter, Salzburg and Benfica for lift the title for the first time in white history. In that Juvenile several important pieces of current Castilla participated: Chust, Miguel, Blanco, Arribas, Latasa …

The first option if Zidane leaves

His 2020-21 season it started irregular, to the Castile it was difficult for him to catch up cruising speed and he had only two victories in the first seven days. But since December, the white subsidiary It started working like a well-oiled machine that concedes very little to the rival and takes advantage of the opportunities to add three at a time: he has achieved seven victories, one draw and two defeats in the last ten days, he has scored 29 goals and conceded only 20 in 17 games, in a category in which his boys, the majority among the 19 and 21 years, compete with experienced footballers who are close to or over thirty.

The level of trust within the club in Raúl is such that in summer, if the case comes that Zidane does not follow (because it is decided to relieve him of the position or because he steps aside, as happened in 2018), is the first option to take over Real Madrid. Obviously, at that time would study market opportunities and available trainers (Allegri, for example, is a name that has been related to Madrid for a long time and now has no job), but Florentino trusts the experience of give the team to a former player, especially after the undeniable success of the appointment of Zidane, who with Castilla had much more modest results than Raúl.