Let’s start from a base: the logical thing is that Zidane finish your contract on the bench Madrid in 2022 and, if all goes well, renew his commitment and continue as long as he wants. Zizou has earned it handsomely. But since football is more changeable than politics or the state of form of Garbiñe MuguruzaLet’s say that this summer or in 2022 the Marseillais decides to step aside after his successful spells at the club that has marked his professional career. In the club search engine it always appears well positioned Löw. His conquests with Germany endorse it, I will not be the one to deny it. But for Madrid I don’t even want it in paint. Apart from his dubious taste in scratching in public where it least belongs (the style also consists of taking care of those details), he has been trained for many years only every three months and with very high media pressure. Light. Here you would suffer a tsunami for which you are not prepared. He would drown in the boiler of Valdebebas in less than two months. Madrid is a lot of bull …

Raul it is quite the opposite. He knows the house better than his family’s. He knows the names, surnames and personal situation of all the kids in Factory that could be valid for the first team. He has the respect of the first team’s cracks for being a club legend, as happened in his day to Zidane when he made the jump from Castile to the Bernabeu. Raúl has sucked Madridismo in vein since he was 15 years old and is more than ready to receive the Victorino on his knees and ready to make art with that cape that the captain used so much to celebrate the many titles he won in white on the pitch. Raúl will know how to wait for his moment and will never make his friend Zinedine’s bed. What does not filter is to sign Löw. That would be like buying a child a punctured balloon …

#Raúl #Löw #Raúl