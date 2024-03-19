'Intimate enemy' he returned with Fernanda Castillo and Raul Mendez. The second season of the series that tells the story of siblings Roxana Rodiles and Alejandro Ferrer, who meet again after 25 years, is broadcast on Telemundo Internacional. For the 'Narcos' and 'The Lord of the Skies' actor, both tried to escape stereotypes. “When we talk about the world of melodrama, in general, they are stereotyped characters: the good and the bad. I think that we try—particularly in 'Enemigo intimate'—to break these molds because there cannot be only black and white, there is a color palette,” he responds to La República.

The series describes the relationship of both brothers; one part leading the police and the other trying to re-establish a cartel. “It is very complicated to want to provide justice when the person you have to pay for your criminal acts is your sister. It is the dilemma between duty and wanting to be. She spent years wanting to find it.”

—Productions like 'Enemigo intimate' focus on how criminal gangs would operate. Some believe that it is no longer necessary to make so many series about it, others believe that it is. What do you think?

-Is a reality. And it is one that is sadly eating away at our societies, especially in Latin America. The interesting thing in this case is to understand the why, not to justify; Be careful, I don't justify it. Understanding where the family divide is so that people need, want or depend on a world as dark as drug trafficking. While money gives you power, that is corrupt money. These two brothers come from two working parents, who unfortunately die; Suddenly they separate you and you are taken to a different world, where people get involved out of obligation, fear or wanting to show the world that they are someone important. That has more to do with what we are teaching our children today.

YOU CAN SEE: Norma Martínez and Magaly Solier will star in the film

—How did the series change with the entry of Iran Castillo? In Mexico they describe her as a “feminist character.”

—Thank God, all the projects with Telemundo have managed to have a balance between the world of women and the world of men, just so as not to fall into the stereotypes. And she comes to make clear the power that women have in society and within the exercise of dispensing justice. At the end of the day they make a great team with the other characters.

Scene. Fernanda Castillo as Roxana Rodiles. Photo: diffusion.

#Raúl #Méndez #39Enemigo #intimate39 #break #stereotypes

'Intimate enemy' he returned with Fernanda Castillo and Raul Mendez. The second season of the series that tells the story of siblings Roxana Rodiles and Alejandro Ferrer, who meet again after 25 years, is broadcast on Telemundo Internacional. For the 'Narcos' and 'The Lord of the Skies' actor, both tried to escape stereotypes. “When we talk about the world of melodrama, in general, they are stereotyped characters: the good and the bad. I think that we try—particularly in 'Enemigo intimate'—to break these molds because there cannot be only black and white, there is a color palette,” he responds to La República.

The series describes the relationship of both brothers; one part leading the police and the other trying to re-establish a cartel. “It is very complicated to want to provide justice when the person you have to pay for your criminal acts is your sister. It is the dilemma between duty and wanting to be. She spent years wanting to find it.”

—Productions like 'Enemigo intimate' focus on how criminal gangs would operate. Some believe that it is no longer necessary to make so many series about it, others believe that it is. What do you think?

-Is a reality. And it is one that is sadly eating away at our societies, especially in Latin America. The interesting thing in this case is to understand the why, not to justify; Be careful, I don't justify it. Understanding where the family divide is so that people need, want or depend on a world as dark as drug trafficking. While money gives you power, that is corrupt money. These two brothers come from two working parents, who unfortunately die; Suddenly they separate you and you are taken to a different world, where people get involved out of obligation, fear or wanting to show the world that they are someone important. That has more to do with what we are teaching our children today.

YOU CAN SEE: Norma Martínez and Magaly Solier will star in the film

—How did the series change with the entry of Iran Castillo? In Mexico they describe her as a “feminist character.”

—Thank God, all the projects with Telemundo have managed to have a balance between the world of women and the world of men, just so as not to fall into the stereotypes. And she comes to make clear the power that women have in society and within the exercise of dispensing justice. At the end of the day they make a great team with the other characters.

Scene. Fernanda Castillo as Roxana Rodiles. Photo: diffusion.

#Raúl #Méndez #39Enemigo #intimate39 #break #stereotypes

'Intimate enemy' he returned with Fernanda Castillo and Raul Mendez. The second season of the series that tells the story of siblings Roxana Rodiles and Alejandro Ferrer, who meet again after 25 years, is broadcast on Telemundo Internacional. For the 'Narcos' and 'The Lord of the Skies' actor, both tried to escape stereotypes. “When we talk about the world of melodrama, in general, they are stereotyped characters: the good and the bad. I think that we try—particularly in 'Enemigo intimate'—to break these molds because there cannot be only black and white, there is a color palette,” he responds to La República.

The series describes the relationship of both brothers; one part leading the police and the other trying to re-establish a cartel. “It is very complicated to want to provide justice when the person you have to pay for your criminal acts is your sister. It is the dilemma between duty and wanting to be. She spent years wanting to find it.”

—Productions like 'Enemigo intimate' focus on how criminal gangs would operate. Some believe that it is no longer necessary to make so many series about it, others believe that it is. What do you think?

-Is a reality. And it is one that is sadly eating away at our societies, especially in Latin America. The interesting thing in this case is to understand the why, not to justify; Be careful, I don't justify it. Understanding where the family divide is so that people need, want or depend on a world as dark as drug trafficking. While money gives you power, that is corrupt money. These two brothers come from two working parents, who unfortunately die; Suddenly they separate you and you are taken to a different world, where people get involved out of obligation, fear or wanting to show the world that they are someone important. That has more to do with what we are teaching our children today.

YOU CAN SEE: Norma Martínez and Magaly Solier will star in the film

—How did the series change with the entry of Iran Castillo? In Mexico they describe her as a “feminist character.”

—Thank God, all the projects with Telemundo have managed to have a balance between the world of women and the world of men, just so as not to fall into the stereotypes. And she comes to make clear the power that women have in society and within the exercise of dispensing justice. At the end of the day they make a great team with the other characters.

Scene. Fernanda Castillo as Roxana Rodiles. Photo: diffusion.

#Raúl #Méndez #39Enemigo #intimate39 #break #stereotypes

'Intimate enemy' he returned with Fernanda Castillo and Raul Mendez. The second season of the series that tells the story of siblings Roxana Rodiles and Alejandro Ferrer, who meet again after 25 years, is broadcast on Telemundo Internacional. For the 'Narcos' and 'The Lord of the Skies' actor, both tried to escape stereotypes. “When we talk about the world of melodrama, in general, they are stereotyped characters: the good and the bad. I think that we try—particularly in 'Enemigo intimate'—to break these molds because there cannot be only black and white, there is a color palette,” he responds to La República.

The series describes the relationship of both brothers; one part leading the police and the other trying to re-establish a cartel. “It is very complicated to want to provide justice when the person you have to pay for your criminal acts is your sister. It is the dilemma between duty and wanting to be. She spent years wanting to find it.”

—Productions like 'Enemigo intimate' focus on how criminal gangs would operate. Some believe that it is no longer necessary to make so many series about it, others believe that it is. What do you think?

-Is a reality. And it is one that is sadly eating away at our societies, especially in Latin America. The interesting thing in this case is to understand the why, not to justify; Be careful, I don't justify it. Understanding where the family divide is so that people need, want or depend on a world as dark as drug trafficking. While money gives you power, that is corrupt money. These two brothers come from two working parents, who unfortunately die; Suddenly they separate you and you are taken to a different world, where people get involved out of obligation, fear or wanting to show the world that they are someone important. That has more to do with what we are teaching our children today.

YOU CAN SEE: Norma Martínez and Magaly Solier will star in the film

—How did the series change with the entry of Iran Castillo? In Mexico they describe her as a “feminist character.”

—Thank God, all the projects with Telemundo have managed to have a balance between the world of women and the world of men, just so as not to fall into the stereotypes. And she comes to make clear the power that women have in society and within the exercise of dispensing justice. At the end of the day they make a great team with the other characters.

Scene. Fernanda Castillo as Roxana Rodiles. Photo: diffusion.

#Raúl #Méndez #39Enemigo #intimate39 #break #stereotypes