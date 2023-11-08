After their victory last weekend against Cruz Azul, Paunovic’s Chivas managed to sign the Verde Valle team’s direct pass to the league zone, avoiding up to two more games in the ‘Play-In’. Now, the team led by Serbian Paunovic will seek to be among the top 4 of the tournament on the last day of their visit to Ciudad Universitaria where they will face the UNAM Pumas, a match where rotation is expected on the part of the Guadalajara coach.
The reality is that after the issue of indiscipline and the possible departure of Paunovic, the club got back on track and are in their best version so far in the tournament, despite the fact that some do not really trust this Guadalajara. On a collective level, the club has tuned its players well and on an individual level, there are players who show a more competitive face than weeks ago, one of them Raúl Martínez, who went from suspension to starting.
The 20-year-old defender had a stumble off the field when he was tempted by Vega and Calderón to be part of the famous party in Toluca, he had his punishment and it is clear that he learned from it. Now, Paunovic, who took him from the reserve team to the first team, has made the decision to give him full confidence and make him the club’s starting centre-back, above Briseño himself and the reality is that the young defender is responding to the support of his coach amply within the field.
